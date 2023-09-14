Recently, in line for an ice cream, I found myself conversing with a woman from Wyoming. Not surprisingly, the conversation turned to the beauty of the local beaches. One of her favorite things to do, she shared, was a morning walk on Napatree Point beach. But then she followed this with, “I heard they are going to close it.” “They” was obviously a reference to the Watch Hill Conservancy and Fire District.
Where did this misinformation come from? Turning to the Watch Hill Conservancy web page, I read her the following sentence in their mission statement:
“Napatree is a community resource and is open to the public year-round.”
She was relieved that there was no mention of closing off public access or charging a fee for entry.
Tourism and public access to beaches are of great economic importance in Westerly. On a good summer day, Westerly beaches will accommodate over 50,000 visitors. This number includes those enjoying Napatree Point. In 2022, 40,000 people visited this area.
The misinformation regarding public access to Napatree has, unfortunately, created significant mistrust. Communication among the parties, the Watch Hill Conservancy, the Fire District and the town, has broken down and in May 2023, a lawsuit was filed against the town.
A kind of circular argument ensued that left most people perplexed. The town’s objective, rightfully, was to insure public access to Napatree Point. And the Conservancy, rightfully, agreed to provide that public access. Common ground on the most significant issue, public access, has already been reached. So what’s the hang-up?
Instead of pursuing litigation and wasting valuable taxpayer money and time, both sides should sit down in mediation to resolve the remaining issues. Mediation should start with the statement that public access to Napatree is being guaranteed in perpetuity and recorded in the respective deeds.
The environmental protection programs jointly managed by the Conservancy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council, the University of Rhode Island and the University of Connecticut should continue. Their focus on improving habitat for coastal species such as eel grass where fish spawn should also continue.
Over the past 30 years, a remarkably well-developed dune system has been built on Napatree Point through the efforts of Conservancy volunteers (at no cost to the taxpayer). These dunes provide the town’s first line of defense protecting against hurricane surge waters moving up the Pawcatuck River and causing flood damage to homes, businesses, the sewage treatment plant and the newly rebuilt downtown area. Dune restoration and management must remain a priority and involve advisory review with state and federal agencies. Additionally, the environmental education programs for children and adults must remain available to the community. Other specific issues can be added and resolved in mediation.
Council President Aiello has wisely stated in his comments that he wants to “spend more time on (addressing) infrastructure and the quality of life” for Westerly’s 22,400 residents. Residents who live and pay taxes here would welcome that redirection.
It’s time to get on with other pressing town concerns. High on that list is meeting the federal Environmental Protection Agency and state DEM effluent water quality standards, which will require a $50 million upgrade to the sewage-treatment plant, and another $50 million for school system reconstruction projects. Both expenses are occurring with rising inflation and supply delays and price increases. Then there is the ongoing issue of PUD developments, the Route 1 corridor and surface run-off carrying pollutants directly into the river; the same river we are spending $50 million to clean up!
Sit down and resolve the remaining issues at Napatree. Then move on to address the real list of tough issues facing the taxpaying residents of this town.
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
