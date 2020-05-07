Since COVID-19 arrived I give pause to how grateful I am to be living in a small town, in a great neighborhood, and lucky enough to live in my own home.
Without question, I consider all those working in medical professions as heroes. We would be lost with out them.
I am writing today to give thanks to the additional heroes who make my day-to-day world fly, keeping all of us safe by maintaining the required restrictions in place: face masks, 6-foot minimum social distance, gloves, 7 to 8 a.m. grocery shopping only for those over 65 years with limitations of the number of shoppers in their places of business at a time and providing curbside service. I trust that these venues will continue those restrictions until it is safe for all of us when we are on the downside of the curve.
Every time I shop at McQuade’s I see Michael McQuade tirelessly stocking the shelves and cleaning produce bins along with his employees, who maintain all the same standards throughout the store and at check-out ... day in and day out. Thank you for taking such good care of us.
I want also to highlight more of the same at Sandy’s Food Emporium, McQuade’s ACE Hardware, Westerly Paints, Westerly Agway, Westerly Transfer Station, Seawell Seafood in Pawcatuck and at Dr. Harwood’s office, where he is seeing patients, only one at a time, in his office. I am so grateful for all of your efforts.
I read about other businesses in The Sun and The New York Times creatively striving to find alternative ways to keep their businesses afloat and/or volunteer to provide their services to help others. These are my heroes as well.
I am most grateful that Gov. Raimondo curbed the influx of people from New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts last month, to those only who own property here with the restriction to remain in a 2-week quarantine. And thanks to Capt. Lacey and the Westerly Police force for maintaing that.
This is how the best of Westerly responds. My current world is small, and I am content with that and want to protect it.
Here’s my concern. I read in The Sun of the drive to open up the beaches, restuarants, etc. in the coming days.
I dread the crowds every summer given Westerly’s tourism “mainstay economy”. All the more so this year, especially now given Raimondo mandating everyone to wear masks when outside of our homes or cars. Other states have mandated the same and lay heavy penalties for those who are not in line with the mandate. That is the way to give mandates“teeth,” and I am hoping the governor will do so unwaveringly.
Rhode Island has yet to meet its peak with the virus regarding deaths or those who have tested positive. Unless our state is on the downside of that curve, we have no business opening up businesses other than the current essential ones more than a crack.
As per 6 out of 10 Americans, I am aware of the risks reopening our economy too soon as per recommendations of noted doctors, scientists and those with common sense. Whatever happens to a few impacts us all. I do not know, yet doubt that, New York, Connecticut or Massachusetts will be opening their beaches this year. Consider the influx of non-property owners who will come here without being quarantined.
Should the beaches and/or al fresco dining in parking lots be open, does anyone consider that beachgoers or diners would be adherring to the governor’s mandate? Like Vice President Pence at the Mayo clinic?
All businesses have been hit by this global pandemic, and hopefully have received federal dollars for relief.
Our tourism economy will be taking a hit just like everyone else at small businesses. Does the town consider, in this pandemic, that commercial interests should supersede residents’ health concerns as per their standard operating procedure?
We are still short of test sites for ALL citizens in all states to be tested. We remain at risk of not knowing of those who are carriers. I worry that I may be a carrier and want to be responsible to those where I live, along with those close to myself.
I appreciate our economic need to be able to reopen. Yet here’s the reality: As per those working in all aspects of the medical and scientific realms, it will be at least two years-plus before a vaccine will be available, let alone available to all 300-plus million of us. This is how we will be living longer than any of us anticipated.
Until the U.S. is on the downside of the curve, our economy will continue to tank, given the global eyes watching us.
After all, the U.S. is the most impacted worldwide. There is no “either/or.”
I invite you to take pause and consider the long-term and not just the short-term.
I hope residents will at least watch the Town Council meeting Monday. Please make your voices known as to how our town addresses the pandemic in these coming months.
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
