More than 60% of donations after a disaster are never used. When we first think of disasters, we assume that people affected want goods such as teddy bears and canned goods. However, this is not often the case, as Ted the bear is usually sent somewhere else and does not enjoy being in a container unloved for many days.
One of the major relief programs going on right now includes the war in Ukraine. You can donate by going to donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/. These citizens need our help, but now comes the question: What should you donate?
This is where unsolicited donations come into play. Unsolicited donations are defined as a donation sent by a person/business that they believe is helpful but is not directly asked for by the recipient. So let me inform you about the correct ways to donate to areas affected by natural disasters.
First off, we must look at perspective. We are one of 7.9 billion human beings on earth. We for the most part have similar mindsets and think the same thoughts. As we all hustle to donate similar items such as food and other necessities, usually this leaves donation centers no room to store other items that are a necessity to these areas. Lucky for you, Rhode Island has a website where you can see what items are needed in certain relief programs. Just go to www.rirrc.org to make a purposeful donation. Not only are certain items overloaded and not needed but they are extremely expensive to ship and remove. For example, the cost of donating an 85-cent can is $10 considering the logistics and handling of the item. Products could be damaged, and many goods will be incinerated.
If you want to give a donation other than cash, you must consider a few points. First, did a credible relief organization identify a need for the items being requested? Is an organization prepared to receive, manage and distribute the items you’re sending? Have the costs of transportation, shipping, warehousing and distribution been calculated and covered? Who is handling customs tariffs, fees, and other cross-border requirements? Have quality assurance requirements from the host government been met?
There is one fact that remains true when dealing with donations: Cash is king. Cash is king for a few reasons, including arriving almost instantly and having a variety of uses. Especially today with the emergence of apps such as PayPal, Apple Pay, and Venmo. Cash also helps local economies and is flexible.
For me, this is a very personal topic, as my aunt and uncle are volunteer assistants at a Florida donation center that is affected by natural disasters every year. They spend hundreds of hours sorting through donations, most of which are useless. They try to inform donation centers to inform their customers about inappropriate donations.
There are many examples of inappropriate donations, such as pork labeled as beef in Afghanistan in 2002. In Afghanistan, the most common religion is Islam, which forbids the consumption of pork. In 1999 violence rapidly spread after a vote for independence from Indonesia. In response, an organization named “teddies from Timor” emerged. As a result, Australians sent thousands of teddy bears to the country, which took up valuable logistics services and warehouse space. Tropical conditions in Indonesia led to Ted being left on the street destroyed. Circumstances like these are all too common.
After all these factors, why can’t countries and provinces prepare for humanitarian supply chains? We have a general idea where disasters can strike. However, unlike a regular shipping handle, there is no time, date or destination. Countries cannot deal with these circumstances on their own.
Lucky for them, in 2005 a LET team was established at the World Economic Forum. Since its inception, LET has provided humanitarian assistance to 22 major natural disasters and crises around the world. In the past few years, the LET partnership has placed a significant number of resources in conducting supply chain preparedness in disaster-prone countries by focusing on enhancing coordination, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing among local public and private actors and the humanitarian sector.
In today’s world, platforms such as Twitter and Instagram have played a key role in assessing the damage and quantity of goods needed. So next time before you act out of urgency, let’s act with a purpose. At the end of the day, cash is king.
The writer is a Supply Chain Management student at the University of Rhode Island.
