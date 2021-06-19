I recently read an article about “broken heart syndrome” in the context of Prince Philip’s death and how it could impact Queen Elizabeth II and her health. They were a loving and close-knit couple — together for seven decades. The queen has called Philip “simply … my strength and stay all these years.” The article mentions studies that have shown spouses can suffer overall poorer physical health after the death of their spouse. Broken heart syndrome, or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is a documented medical condition. After the heart is stunned by sudden, acute stress, the left ventricle weakens and can fail to function properly. In some people, the heart recovers, and in others it worsens — developing acute congestive heart failure, life-threatening arrhythmias, even death. The risk of an elderly person dying from any cause increases between 30% and 90% in the first three months after a spouse’s death.
This story spoke to me powerfully. My mother, Paula Niedmann, passed away on Feb. 8. My father seemed to cope with it initially. But, as the weeks passed, he changed. He became distracted, disengaged and depressed. His physical health declined, too, to the point where he went to the hospital. His body was shutting down. His lungs, kidneys and his heart were failing. My wife and I got the call that he didn’t have much time. We drove from West Hartford, Conn., to Westerly Hospital to see him. He was unconscious but alive. We sat with him for a few hours and talked, holding his hand, in the dimly lit room.
At some point, the silence became oppressive. I got out my phone and found our Easter service on YouTube. (Easter — April 4 — was also my parents’ wedding anniversary). I found the postlude — Widor’s “Toccata” — and played it for my father. I told him it was me playing. (He loved organ music — the louder, the better.) When that finished, I found Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” and let that play. Then, a carol of mine — “In the Ending of the Year.” Then, I remembered he loved the Italian-American singer, Sergio Franchi. Franchi was a fabulous, classically-trained tenor who became a pop singer — appearing on “The Ed Sullivan Show” many times. (The Andrea Bocelli of an earlier time.)
Sergio Franchi had a home in Stonington. His piano tuner was my best friend’s father. Sergio asked him if he knew any pianists in the area that could accompany him when he practiced. I got the call. I went to his house several times to work with him as he got ready for a future concert at Carnegie Hall. We rehearsed mostly opera arias. It was fantastic.
So, as we sat with my father, I found Sergio Franchi videos and began playing them — “A Man Without Love” … “Speak Softly Love” … “The Shadow of Your Smile” … “Till There Was You” … “More.”
The songs took me — and my father — back to our 1960s living room, with Sergio’s records playing loudly on the large console stereo. The music transported us out of that stifling, sad hospital room where death loomed, to a happy, innocent, hopeful time in our lives.
Every day I wake up, then I start to break up,
Lonely is a man without love.
Every day I start out, then I cry my heart out,
Lonely is a man without love.
Eric Niedmann died on April 10.
Peter Niedmann grew up in Westerly. He is an organist and composer living in West Hartford, Conn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.