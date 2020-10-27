While falling asleep recently, I thought on the multiple ways I’ve been fortunate to enjoy nature and the outdoors — notably, all in Westerly — just in our lovely month of October. A few days ago, while my son had informal lacrosse practice at the Bradford Fields (in a pleasing alliance between Westerly and Chariho players), I took advantage of the setting, jogging marked trails in the wooded hued hills flanking the fields. I was not alone. There were not only high school cross-country runners present, but two small groups of cyclists — adults and teenagers — also coming and going from bike rides on these winding trails within protected Bradford Preserve.
Earlier this week on an impromptu late-day golden sunlit hike at Dr. John Champlin Glacier Park, I was most surprised by what I’d missed on a brief walk there several years earlier, with our youngsters in tow. It took this second time to light upon several breathtakingly pretty kettle ponds. I also hadn’t known that this protected swath abutting Shore Road comprises over 150 acres. Within my short hour’s walk I encountered a beaver, ducks at play, and a startled garter snake. Not to mention fascinating clusters of quarried stone and our omnipresent stone walls from long ago. A contrast was the explanatory Westerly Land Trust signage denoting what I was looking at as I delved deeper into this protected hilly area. If the day is clear, as mine was not, the views looking out to both Block and Long Island are bonus. (Getting my teenaged son to accompany me next time would be another bonus, but I digress.)
In early October my daughter and I enjoyed the changeable pastoral gentility of Avondale Preserve together, and with her being home, having to take her college classes online this semester. Wandering beyond Grassland Way loop was a joyful diversion with the preserve’s profusion of late-season wildflowers hanging over the green-mowed path at every bend. I was glad to have my phone on me for a few photos of the striking contrasts of New England flora, green grass, brown cottontails, and crisp light.
Continuing the theme of exploring one’s own backyard, especially in this insular time, and taking pleasure and local pride in those discoveries, an outsized find of late September was Grills Preserve. As with Champlin Preserve, it was my first time venturing far enough into Grills to appreciate the vastness of this forested space and its remote-feeling beauty. Maybe you, too, would be surprised to come upon riverbanks, noisy-with-nature lagoons, clearings, and extremely old (but still legible) gravestones. How old? I’ll leave it at “very” and for future visitors to discover for themselves. As such, the trails that take off from Grills’ main parking lot and trailhead at the end of Bowling Lane are color-coded networks running through much of its 500-plus acres (and frequently used for cross-country meets). Besides the elbow room which awaits, how neat is it that this Westerly public gem of nature came together less than 20 years ago? Also cool is the new addition at the trailhead: a handicapped-accessible log cabin styled structure with a composting toilet. Nice.
Nice also, to say as understatement, are the organizations which make easy destinations for outdoor retreat reality. Most open space conserved land in Westerly was once privately owned. One significant entity, among at least two other local conservationist groups, is Westerly Land Trust, which encourages the public enjoyment of a good number of their/our protected parcels. In reading through their site, in less than 25 years the young organization has acquired almost 2,000 acres for preservation. Its considerable work in this regard is a major factor in maintaining the semi-rural character of Westerly.
There are also area residents, past and present, who have impacted Westerly’s quality of recreational life, sometimes in tandem with organizations such as the Westerly Land Trust. Charles Royce could be endlessly thanked for his considerable part in the ongoing rejuvenation of singularly handsome downtown Westerly to his linchpin role with the WLT’s and Moore, Cabot, and Buffum families’ successful fight in saving Avondale Farm from condo development. Returning to the still-exciting new sweep of Bradford Fields, the Kaufman and Hiltz families were leaders in its realization.
And, pulling up into a crucial birds-eye as well as long-ranging view of Westerly, a debt of gratitude is owed people such as Royce and others, including the late Harry Staley of Charlestown. Seven years ago, he was instrumental in keeping a proposed casino out of that town. Had it transpired, neighboring Westerly would likely have irrevocably changed as well. How ironically devastating it would be were Charlestown today a hub of visitor commerce with Westerly its quieter neighbor to the south. Let’s perish the thought. May beautiful Westerly — once upon a century even known for its own strain of salmon running the Pawcatuck — remain a great nature-abiding town. As the late pop artist and multitalented Andy Warhol said, “I think having land and not ruining it is the most beautiful art that anybody could ever want to own.”
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
