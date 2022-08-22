In addition to guiding thoughtful economic development, a Town Council is obliged to carry out the interests of its citizenry. This council appears to be bowing to those intent on disrupting the culture and character of long standing residential neighborhoods and determined that Westerly’s economic survival and future depends on it becoming a number one tourist destination. So, who’s not listening?
This council is directly responsible for the excessive building boom currently under way. It began when this council refused to acknowledge, even when informed, that the 2018 Comprehensive Plan draft had been dumped and replaced with a brand new November 2019 working draft by the Town Planner. The people’s plan was developed by a council-appointed Citizens Advisory Committee who invested two years leading multiple citizen workshops, informational meetings and public hearings to make sure residents had adequate input into the plan. The new draft was developed by lawyers and outsiders with little knowledge of Westerly’s culture and unique character. Input came largely from the Economic Development Commission, the Chamber of Commerce, the business community and private invitation-only meetings at the library. At the final public hearing, not one councilor knew what Form Based Code was or that it formed the basis for mixed uses in residential zones and elimination of residential zoning districts. This Council had no understanding of what was at stake, refused to listen to those who did and adopted the plan regardless. Barely two weeks later, two councilors living on East Avenue, exclaimed, “WE didn’t vote for that!” of a new development beginning on their street. A placard across the street proclaiming “IT SUCKS” sums up the feeling of the neighborhood.
It seems this council may be in collusion with Winn Properties LLC’s plans for the Winnapaug Golf Course that proposes not a hotel as agreed to and incorporated into the 2020-40 Comp Plan, but villas, cottages, a hotel, a fitness center, indoor swimming pool, venue-sized restaurant, salon, boutiques, etc. The Winnapaug Golf Group consists of all out-of-town golf course experts, developers and designers, who know what’s best for the neighborhood. This council apparently has no problem accommodating the significant development desired by one property owner, for one property, in one location, when in fact Section 3.3.4, Commercial Recreation, applies to five facilities. WGG and the Keep Westerly Green group agreed to a hotel as an accessory to the golf course to preserve the sanity of the surrounding neighborhood and contribute to the tourist economy. That was until Attorney Thomas Ligouri, representing the owners, casually announced at the Aug. 2 hearing that a hotel doesn’t mean just one structure, hence the 125-room hotel includes 75 condotels proliferating throughout the course. It defies all common sense why the Planning Board didn’t challenge that dubious statement from a very sly fox!
With ink on the plan barely dry, the owners are back with more site-specific language to effectuate that which the plan approved plus new definitions and standards. Rather than call a halt to WGG’s bold amendments, our council orders the whole shooting match advertised for a public hearing. The same evening, this council referred the petition to the Planning Board for study and recommendation. Obviously, this council thought the Planning Board wouldn’t change a word to comply with the advertised petition. But, if it did, let the onus be on the Planning Board to do the nixing — not the Council.
The Planning Board held two public informational hearings, as requested. Opposition was enormous. Residents and Board Members raised questions of the Comp Plan calling for “limited expansion when facilities are adjacent to residential areas.” Despite amendments to the petition, advisory opinion to this council was positive. One perplexing comment: Vice President of development for Nicklaus Design said the typical life of a golf course is 20 to 30 years. Really? The owners claim 100 years or more.
Enough is enough! Westerly residents, abutters and neighbors strongly oppose their town becoming a tourist destination. We are most thankful and grateful to the Keep Westerly Green group for laboring long and hard with the owners for what?
This lameduck Council is determined to leave us with a parting gift we’ll never forget. With six councilors unable to run, it does as it pleases, destroying neighborhood’s aspirations, expectations and quality of life in the process.
How many times must the efforts of many come up empty? The citizenry have been totally spurned and deserted by this council looking only to further its own interests. Now it’s time to give this council some of its own medicine. KWG and the multitude of other disenfranchised neighborhoods plus support from the rest of the town present a force not to be messed with. That means issuing a writ of mandamus obligating the town to follow all of its regulations or filing a complaint against the town in Superior Court challenging this council to stop the rampant and outrageous development destroying the character and culture of our town. Let’s see how WGG likes waiting seven years or more while the state takes its good old time adjudicating the case.
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
