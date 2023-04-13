With corporate climates shifting gears toward technological utopia, we’re left with Amazonian-like conflicts over basic human needs versus corporate profits. Privacy, like humanity, is slipping away.
Half a century ago, as an admin in the advertising and production department of the former Fram Corporation, a friend and I led a successful petition to change company policy on dress codes for corporate and factory workers. Our primary concerns were safety issues and comfort. Fram was a medium-sized organization that supported a national sales force with headquarters, factory and R&D buildings near each other in Pawtucket.
Influenced by the ’70s women’s movement and relatively new OSHA standards, we gathered 100+ signatures and presented ourselves to the company’s CEO and president, who ultimately gave us the option to wear pantsuits, slacks and comfortable shoes to work. With a series of questions and without contention, he laid down the new law and rewrote corporate policy within a couple of weeks.
Nostalgic? A bit.
But a recent NPR report about Amazon workers petitioning to update a productivity app flashed me back to those days when technology was in its infancy and human connection was still alive.
These days, Amazon employees (and others) are waging a far more personal and basic human needs fight for rights in an impersonal, high-tech work environment. Fulfillment center workers are petitioning to update speed quota tracking measures that would basically allow for unauthorized toilet or rest times without disciplinary repercussions.
Bathroom and free-time complaints have plagued the company for years. News reports from as early as 2016 about Amazon’s problematic policies show that speed quota and time-off tracking led to unhealthy practices — like peeing in a bottle for drivers on the move or skipping toilet time altogether for warehouse workers — and led to potential disciplinary action that could have meant job loss.
To be fair, Amazon officials have, over time, addressed the issues and even acknowledged the drivers’ dilemma, claiming pee-bottle use is limited to drivers who have difficulty finding bathrooms across the industry. While Amazon continues to measure warehouse employees’ time-off tasks when they leave their stations, the company made the policy more flexible to ensure workers take breaks, such as talking with a manager or HR, waiting for a mechanical failure to be resolved or going to the bathroom.
Progress? Sort of.
Though nowhere near the extent of progress California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom made when he signed into law legislation that addresses the impact of quotas on warehouse workers and targets Amazon, where in California, a five-story, 4,055,000-square-foot “behemoth spans about a fifth of the size of Disneyland,” according to Consumer Reports in December 2022.
The governor’s law (AB701) “… establishes new, nation-leading transparency measures for companies to disclose production quota descriptions to their workers and prohibits the use of algorithms that disrupt basic worker rights such as rest periods, bathroom breaks or compliance with health and safety laws. The legislation ensures workers cannot be fired or retaliated against for failing to meet an unsafe quota …,” according to Newsom’s website.
Amen for California. We’ll see what the rest of the country does and how quickly lawmakers and corporate leaders resolve reasonable petitions.
The “buck,” however, doesn’t stop with warehouse workers or with Amazon alone. A New York Times examination in August 2022 determined “… digital productivity monitoring is also spreading among white-collar jobs and roles that require graduate degrees … Eight of the 10 largest private U.S. employers track the productivity metrics of individual workers, many in real time … And the practice is spreading.”
I applaud change.
Yet the twists and turns of today’s race for technological supremacy, profits versus humanity and privacy are changes that go way beyond things I could have imagined back in the day. It seems we are rapidly progressing toward robotic-like expectations of employee behaviors. It’s frightening.
I’m thankful I’m not navigating the current-day workforce. Yet, with a heavy heart, I can’t help but wonder about what reports of corporate rights versus human rights lie ahead for our kids and grandkids. I plead to the gods to give this generation and generations to come the stamina and foresight to keep human interest in mind as they grow with changes in what I see as an unforgiving climate.
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
