I posted a photo on Facebook this morning of the peace pole in the pollinator gardens at my church, UCC Westerly. We’re that funky modern church right off Pequot Trail in Pawcatuck, so some of you have no doubt driven past it many times. Look for it next time if you’re curious. The pole is on the hillside, nestled into the stone ledges to the right of the labyrinth.
I’m thinking about our peace pole this morning because we are so in need of peace these days, peace in our hearts, peace in our lives, peace in Ukraine, peace in our politics. Yet the peace we crave remains elusive. There are many reasons for this, of course. But key among them is that far too many of us are stuck in our own bubbles, stuck in our own anger, stuck in wanting to blame someone, anyone, else for the mess we find ourselves in at this moment in history. I believe the first step out of this quagmire is to reclaim the art of listening to understand the other, not just to respond or vilify.
As a pastor, this current reality breaks my heart. I know God is very disappointed in all of us at this moment. If you don’t want anything to do with God anymore, I totally get that. Therein lies one of the greatest tragedies of this whole mess. Our endless arguing as a society over what God intends runs the church gamut from conservative to progressive and has succeeded only in driving more people away from God. The hands of evil are all over this and too often they are our own.
So, what can we do? Put down your anger and pick up your commitment to work personally for the change you want to see. Stop whining. Stop complaining. Stop blaming others. Do something positive and concrete. Make the effort to listen to understand the persons you most disagree with. You really do need to know what they’re thinking even if you vehemently disagree. Listening to others does not diminish your own truth. Instead, your truth is strengthened by a broader context when it takes into account the ways others think and feel. Only in this way can this divisive and dangerous polarization in our country be weakened in its stranglehold on our nation. Open your mind and heart to the truth that another way is possible beyond the current mess we find ourselves in. It really is that simple.
May the God whom some of us no longer think is real have mercy on each of us, on all of us, and on this country we call home. Happy Independence Day weekend. May we rediscover together what independence and freedom really mean.
The writer is the pastor of United Congregational Church of Westerly, UCC.
