It was with a deep sense of sadness and disbelief that I read the lead article in the April 15 edition of The Westerly Sun, entitled “Westerly councilors take stand against state gun bills.” According to this article, at least six members of the seven-member Town Council voted to approve a local resolution declaring that several of the bills being proposed by the General Assembly “potentially abridge our Second Amendment rights”. They also proposed to name Westerly a “gun sanctuary city.”
The seven gun bills proposed by the Rhode Island General Assembly includes one “prohibiting possession of firearms on school grounds except for police officers, retired law enforcement officers, people under contract to provide security service and unloaded firearms in locked containers in cars”. Does anyone believe that it is safe to have no restrictions on who can carry a gun in school? As a former teacher and administrator, I cannot even imagine what this would mean to school safety.
Other bills include national background checks, placing a ban on magazines holding 10 or more rounds, banning the sale or possession of assault rifles and requiring firearms to be stored in locked containers. None of these seem to deny anyone their Second Amendment rights. The arguments for and against these “common sense” measures have been well-publicized. Two thirds of the country supports tighter gun laws. The council seems to me to be on the wrong side of history.
I’m wondering if our elected officials realize what is happening in the United States with over 100 deaths a day, over 104 mass shooting and 11,000 deaths so far this year by gun violence? This debate has been going on since Columbine in 1999, and we have not been able to find common ground to even begin to stop this madness. How do we protect innocent people from being gunned down? My concern is not only about the mass shootings that we are witnessing, since they make up only a small percentage of the actual number of people who are killed with guns, but it is the continued ease with which someone can purchase a handgun, an AR-15 or a kit to make their own untraceable “ghost gun.”
The reason the United States, more than any other country, has such a hugh problem with gun violence is very complex. The ease with which anyone can buy and use a gun is only one small part of the issue. Sadly we have become a nation that glorifies violence. Since the beginning of our history we have used fear, intimidation, threats, torture, lynchinq, bombing and weapons to get what we want and to remain in control. This mentality that “might makes right” is deeply ingrained. This is why gun laws are not enough to solve the problem. We must seriously look at our culture of violence and work toward a culture of peace.
Certainly passing comprehensive, sensible gun laws won’t be enough, but it is a start. We must put into place a multifaceted effort to prevent violence. Notice that most of the mass shootings involve young, white men. Many times, mass shootings are motivated by race, religion, gender or nationality prejudices. We can continue to sit back and watch this as it only gets worse and more innocent lives are lost and families are torn apart by grief, or we can choose to figure it out. Doing nothing certainly won’t solve the problem.
Mr. Overton was quoted as saying that several constituents contacted him about defending their Second Amendments rights. I suggest that the rest of us contact him and other members of the council to express our dismay at their decision and encourage them to reconsider it.
With so many issues confronting the citizens of our country, it is a full-time job just to stay informed. It is too bad that there wasn’t more opportunity to make our voices heard. However, the next election cycle is not far away, and we can always make our voices heard at the voting box.
In the General Assembly, all these bills were earmarked for “further study”. In the meantime, be sure your state representative and senator hear from you before they are brought up for a final vote. I agree with Barack Obama when he said, “I do not accept that we cannot find a common-sense way to preserve our traditions, including our basic Second Amendment freedoms and the rights of law-abiding gun owners, while at the same time reducing the gun violence that unleashes so much mayhem on a regular basis.”
The writer is a resident of Westerly and a member of the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group.
