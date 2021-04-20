I want to set the record straight on Hopkinton’s Chapter 247 of the Farm Viability Ordinance as it relates to commercial ground-mounted solar in Hopkinton. I have heard from people saying that some of us on the council are being unfair to farmers and that we do not understand their struggle. Let me start here. Chapter 247 of the Farm Viability Ordinance allows by right for a person who owns a minimum of 15 acres and earns a minimum of $2,500 selling something as simple as firewood, in one of the two previous years, to lease an acre of land to a solar developer. Once these bare minimum requirements are met, they then can be paid up to $70,000 upfront and $10,000 a year for 25 or more years (according to Harvey Buford, Chairman of the Hopkinton Conservation Commission) without even a means test to determine their need. That is a total of $320,000 that is paid to the “farmer” who only needs to earn as little as $2,500. Can you imagine what the out-of-town developers are making? This entitlement allows them to be paid 28 times the minimum income up front and then on a yearly basis four times the minimum income that is required for this unbalanced entitlement. Along with this entitlement, there is no expressed commitment to stay farming. They could just decide at any time to stop farming and continue to collect their lease payment, while only paying $1,250 a year in taxes on that 1 acre that is being used to generate income for the solar developer. This electricity is not even being used on-site to power anything farm-related. This would seem to be an insult to farmers who have been farming for generations and making a living as a working farmer.
Commercial ground-mounted solar is not allowed in residentially zoned areas but a hobby “farmer” who only must earn a minimum of $2,500 has this right. There are many taxpayers in Hopkinton that would benefit from this type of entitlement, especially our senior citizens. I have proposed that farmers be permitted to have ground-mounted solar as an accessory use to cover all their energy cost to power irrigation, heaters for greenhouses in the winter, and any other things that they could possibly need it for. There are also grants that farmers can apply for through the USDA, State of Rhode Island Solar Program, or the use of the Federal Investment tax credit, according to Chris Kearns of the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources if they are genuinely interested in being more energy efficient. This proposal will not stop them from accessing these programs, like Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy has stated. He needs to get his facts straight. There are at least eight who have leased their land to solar developers, and that is just the beginning. There are 93 properties in town that I know of that are in the Farm, Forest, and Open Space program, which gives generous tax breaks to large landowners in town, these 93 properties have the potential to meet the minimum requirements. There are many things in the Farm Viability Ordinance that benefit farmers and help them to be viable without having to install commercial ground-mounted solar. I do not know about you, but I do not want to see Hopkinton littered with solar arrays in residential areas.
Chapter 247 of the Farm Viability Ordinance needs a serious rewrite to help working farmers who might need the help and not allow for those who just meet the minimum requirements to have an out-of-town solar developer operate a solar array for profit in a residential area. For this reason, I am for permitting accessory solar for farmers to cover their energy needs and be more energy efficient, and that is what the current proposal has in it, but that does not seem to be what they are after or what the developers want either. An honest conversation is what is needed, not just innuendo and accusations.
The writer is president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
