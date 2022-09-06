“It’s time to knock it off and get real work done.”
“We’re tired of the gridlock and nothing getting done.”
During these challenging times, it’s clear people are tired and want meaningful action in Washington. They want more lawmakers who are committed to putting the people first. That is why we need to send more women to Congress. Research shows that women legislators are singularly focused on serving the people of their district — even those who did not vote for them. They tend to be more engaged with their constituents and more responsive to their concerns. They even fight for their constituents by securing more federal funding for their states than their male colleagues. This means that people in every state would benefit from being represented by a woman in Congress.
If we want to change the way Washington works, we need to change the kind of people we send there.
Rhode Island has never elected a Democratic woman to Congress, but we have the opportunity to change that on Sept. 13 when we head to the polls to replace retiring Congressman Jim Langevin. I am running to represent Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District in Congress.
Through my work as a reporter at the Cranston Herald and Warwick Beacon, I gained a deep understanding of both the challenges and successes of people living in the district. I traveled every inch of this district with former Gov. Gina Raimondo and Congressman Langevin while working for them.
A top priority of mine is making sure families can afford to live and work in Rhode Island. An important piece of that is creating a health care system that is affordable and accessible for everyone, especially women. Given the recent actions of the Supreme Court, it is up to Congress to protect women’s right to choose.
We must also prioritize helping families take care of their loved ones. This means once and for all passing a permanent paid family leave program for all workers. Strengthening support for family caregivers is also critical, and it is an issue I worked on as a member of Congressman Langevin’s team. I know firsthand how important this invisible frontline of the health care system is. My mom is the primary full-time caregiver to my dad who struggles with Alzheimer’s, and we rely on the Cranston Adult Day Services to provide our family respite.
My experience working in government and now running a small business gives me a strong and unique understanding of this district and the ability to get these things done for you. There is so much more our families deserve, including access to affordable housing and a quality education. I have rolled up my sleeves, and I’ll work to tackle the tough challenges we face.
So I ask for your vote. Early voting has started and the primary is on Sept. 13. And remember — don’t lose hope, send Joy to Congress!
The writer is a Democratic candidate for Congress in Rhode Island’s Second District.
