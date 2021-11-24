On the heels of the fall sports season, it feels only right to acknowledge the spectacular season our Chariho High School fall athletes have had. All of our athletic teams either made the quarterfinals, semifinals, or the championship game. We have had five of our fall teams make it to their state championships.
Our girls tennis team had an overall record of 12 wins and 5 losses and made it to the Division II quarterfinals. Our girls volleyball team finished with a record of 14 wins and 6 losses, placed fifth in their division, and made it to the Division II semifinals. Our boys cross country team placed 10th in the state championship and finished third in their division, while our girls cross country team also placed third in their division. We had one cross country athlete from each team qualify and compete in the New England Invitationals. Girls field hockey finished with a record of 10 wins and 2 losses and played a well-fought game in the state championship; they are this year’s Division III state runners-up.
Our Unified volleyball team is this year’s Division 6 champions, continuing their record of winning the divisional state championship previously in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2019! Our football team had an incredible season and not only won its first playoff game in 10 years but made it to the state championship game, where they played their hearts out and finish as this year’s Division III state runners-up.
And, finally, our soccer teams did the unthinkable ... both our girls and boys teams won their state championship games and are this year’s Division II state champions! Boys soccer ended their season with a 15-3-3 record and were seeded fifth in the Division II playoffs, where they beat North Smithfield, 2-1, to win the Division II championship. The girls soccer team had an undefeated record of 18-0-1 during the regular season and an overall record of 21-1-1 for the year. The girls finished their season defeating Prout in penalty kicks to win the Division II state championship.
This year’s fall season would not be possible without the coaches and assistant coaches of our fall teams. Their guidance and dedication to their programs is evident in the wonderful accomplishments of their teams and players. The Chariho Sports Boosters have been there every step of the way, supporting our athletics programs. Our families and fans have shown true commitment to the Chariho community by rooting for our athletes at each game, match or meet with our very own Herd, and Chariho Cheerleaders demonstrating the full force of Charger Pride!
Finally, I’d like to recognize our athletic director, Michael Shiels, and our assistant athletic director, James Provuncher, for coordinating our fall sports and ensuring our student athletes are out on the fields or courts doing what they enjoy. This spectacular fall sports season was something our school needed, and I’m proud of our athletes, fans, and coaches for all they have done to contribute to a strong and spirited season. Well done, Chargers!
The writer is the principal of Chariho High School.
