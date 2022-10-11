On May 5, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a new office at the Justice Department, focusing exclusively on environmental justice issues. Garland went on to say that “communities of color, indigenous communities, and low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused by environmental crime, pollution, and climate change.”
On Sept. 24, Michael S. Regan, the EPA administrator, announced the agency’s new national office “dedicated to advancing environmental justice and civil rights.”
Historically, the quest for environmental justice (EJ) in the U.S. involves a grassroots effort by local activists, frequently women of color — who perceive their communities, relative to other neighborhoods, as more likely to be damaged by pollutants and less likely to be protected by government agencies. EJ activists often see these injustices as part of a broader narrative involving the socioeconomic disenfranchisement of people of color.
In the early 1980s, the EJ movement gained national recognition when demonstrators protested the dumping of PCB-contaminated soil in rural Warren County, N.C. At the time, Warren County was a predominately poor and Black agricultural area.
Environmental injustices are not isolated events, nor are they restricted to the rural South. The popular press often portrays our nation’s industrial development as replete with such inequalities. Academic studies support the position that, relative to other groups, minorities and the poor are more likely to live near pollution sources, such as landfills, hazardous waste treatment facilities, and significant discharges of air and water pollutants.
What do economists have to say about environmental inequalities? Spencer Banzhaf and colleagues claim that most EJ research shows “correlations among race, income, and pollution” without identifying “alternative causal stories.” They also argue that this is an area where economists may “contribute to the environmental justice discussion.”
Banzhaf’s group notes that polluting firms may base their siting decisions “on local economic conditions, which are correlated in space with residential demographic patterns.“ More specifically, the economic theory of siting locally undesirable land uses (LULUs), such as a hazardous waste treatment facility, assumes that the owner of the proposed enterprise minimizes costs. The facility owner searches for a community with large tracts of inexpensive land, easy access to transportation systems, ample supply of low-cost labor, and minimal liability risks.
The act of “coming to the nuisance” is an alternative but, at times, plausible explanation of why less affluent households reside near polluting sources. In this scenario, the Banzhaf analysis takes “the pattern of pollution as given” and argues that “households move based on their willingness (and ability) to pay ... for a clean environment.” In other words, since LULUs depress property values, their presence attracts low-income families to the area.
Furthermore, environmental injustices may result from “market failure.” Poor and minority communities may lack the requisite information to wage a successful “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) campaign. They also may not have the resources necessary to pressure government officials to enforce existing regulations, which may be the case in the Warren County example.
In conclusion, the main point of this essay is to discuss different “causal stories” as to why minorities and the poor incur a disproportionate share of environmental hazards: Do people of color experience discrimination in the housing market? Are low property values in neighborhoods near LULUs a critical factor? Or is it the lack of affordable housing in other areas? Does market failure prevent minority and low-income families from conducting successful NIMBY campaigns?
Although I emphasize “alternative causal stories,” I want to be clear — I do not deny “racism and classism” as important reasons for environmental inequities. I, however, contend that identifying the appropriate “causal channel” underlies the proper policy response.
Dr. Gerald R. Visgilio is a professor emeritus at Connecticut College. His book, Our Backyard: A Quest For Environmental Justice, co-edited with Diana Whitelaw, is listed among the Outstanding Academic Titles for 2003 by “Choice” magazine. Dr. Visgilio is a resident of Westerly.
