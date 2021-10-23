The members of the Stonington EDC have worked very hard over the last couple of years to address challenging issues such as affordable housing and the revitalization of downtown Pawcatuck.
The role of the EDC is to grow the Grand List, or tax base, to pay for town expenses — which continue to increase due to aging infrastructure, evolving needs of residents, and the rising cost of living — and lighten the load for existing taxpayers. With more than three-quarters of the tax burden borne by residential homeowners, the EDC seeks to grow the commercial portion of the tax base by attracting new business. But without the industrial tax base of surrounding towns — and with our desirable location, excellent schools, and amenities — housing is an economic engine. So, the EDC looks at ways to add incremental residential taxpayers too — and strategically to fill needed housing gaps. With 40% of renters in Stonington cost-burdened — meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing leaving fewer dollars for everything else — Campbell Grain would help fill this housing gap. An EDC goal is to support residential development that allows residents and their family members to continue to afford to live here and enjoy the amazing natural beauty of our villages and the excellent quality of life in our community. The Stonington Plan of Conservation and Development, thoughtfully created with input from hundreds of residents, and legally codified, provides both direction and boundaries for our efforts.
The EDC is a team of volunteers that collectively donate hundreds of hours a year to serve the town. The role of the 12-member commission of volunteers is purely advisory, limited to making recommendations for other town decision-making and legislative bodies; the EDC cannot approve or deny applications, or allocate the town’s revenues. We also rely heavily on the qualified professional staff at town hall. The Campbell Grain proposal was advanced by former Town Planner Jason Vincent, who vetted and sought qualified developers, introducing WinnCos to the EDC with confidence. The EDC was excited with the interest in the long-vacant property; it was with the best of intentions that the EDC embarked on a promising initiative to help fellow residents and enhance the vibrancy of downtown Pawcatuck.
It is clear the majority of voters — who do support establishing more affordable housing in town — disagree with multiple aspects of this specific project. The results of the referendum for the fixed tax assessment on the Campbell Grain property were clear and the EDC accepts the outcome of the vote. Despite the referendum results, the EDC is optimistic that future civic engagement will yield positive outcomes for the community. Through the process, everyone now has a better appreciation of the plight and potential of this Pawcatuck property, and how affordable housing projects come to fruition. A combination of sensible investment and development, paired with new amenities for residents, has the potential for making Downtown Pawcatuck an even more fun, vibrant place to be. The EDC remains committed to engaging in community dialog to ensure Stonington is a sustainable and well-balanced community, as envisioned by the Plan of Conservation and Development.
Affordable housing is of crisis proportions nationally, with few incentives available to solve the problem. Towns that do not invest in themselves enter a cycle of decline. The EDC will continue its efforts to work with the community to keep Stonington a great place to live — where people can afford to live in vibrant village centers — that is economically sustainable over the long haul.
The EDC meets once a month at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Meeting agendas and minutes are posted on the Town of Stonington website, and meeting notices are published in The Sun and The Day. You can also subscribe to a monthly newsletter by signing up on the Stonington1649 webpage. EDC meetings are public, and participation in the civic process is encouraged.
The writer is the chairman of the Stonington Economic Development Commission.
