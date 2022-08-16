The public discourse about climate change is often shrouded in political bias. However, since the Supreme Court announced its decision in West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency, there have been some informative discussions and publications by legal scholars and pundits on both sides of the political aisle.
In this essay, I hope to discuss, in a way that is easily accessible to the general public, some significant economic consequences of the West Virginia decision that have received little or no attention from the press.
The Supreme Court in West Virginia issued what George Will calls, in a recent Washington Post opinion piece, the term’s “most momentous decision” because it prevents the EPA from obtaining “enormously consequential power” not explicitly granted by Congress.
Will further suggests that the Court’s decision in West Virginia may have “profound implications” for other federal policies. Or, as the paper’s editorial board argues, this determination, absent a clear directive from Congress, allows the Supreme Court to declare other federal administrative agencies also “lack the authority” to deal with “major problems” plaguing our country.
Specifically, West Virginia deals with the following questions: Does the EPA have the authority, under Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act, to issue wide-ranging emission-control regulations for our nation’s power sector? Or does the EPA need an explicit charge from Congress to control emissions from energy production at the national level?
The majority opinion in West Virginia used the controversial and relatively obscure “major questions doctrine” to argue that, without Congressional authorization, administrative agencies may lack the authority to undertake broad actions of “vast economic and political significance.”
Economists usually recommend a climate change policy that achieves its stated objective at the least cost. From an economic perspective, emission-control expenses involve the opportunity cost of resources in terms of their best (highest valued) alternative use.
Market-based policies, such as cap-and-trade, are cost-effective; they provide an incentive for each polluting firm to select its least-cost control strategy and to innovate, thereby lowering future abatement costs technologically. By pricing emissions, market approaches take advantage of cost differences among polluting sources — they automatically get the low-cost polluters to abate more emissions and the high-cost polluters to treat less.
The West Virginia decision constrains the EPA by requiring it to use “inside the fence” or plant-level measures to control GHG emissions. Unless explicitly authorized by Congress, West Virginia appears to rule out comprehensive and less costly approaches like cap-and-trade.
In conclusion, I emphasize the broad support among economists for a market-based strategy as a cost-effective way of reducing GHG emissions. Furthermore, I argue that there is a need to economize on the use of society’s resources by designing control policies that do not needlessly sacrifice alternative goods and services, such as child care, health care, education and national defense.
Unfortunately, the West Virginia decision, by ruling out market-based control strategies, imposes greater than necessary costs on society and needlessly wastes society’s scarce resources.
Finally, is the decision in West Virginia a good one? I leave this normative judgment to the interested readers with the hope that my commentary helps them to make an informed decision.
Dr. Gerald R. Visgilio is a professor emeritus of economics at Connecticut College in New London. While at the college, Visgilio co-edited four books and was the author of book chapters, book reviews, and journal articles. He is a resident of Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.