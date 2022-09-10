Dear friends and neighbors:
My name is Victoria Gu, and I’m running for state Senate here in District 38, which covers Westerly and parts of Charlestown and South Kingstown. I am running to push for thoughtful, evidence-based solutions to the challenges our communities face. Here is an abbreviated version of a letter I sent to voters explaining my story and priorities for our community.
I grew up in South Kingstown and live on Quonochontaug Pond now, near the Charlestown/Westerly border. When I was younger, my dad entered many fishing competitions, often bringing me and our golden retriever, Kelly, along. Everywhere we went, Kelly and I loved clambering around the big rocks and getting sprayed by the waves. We have to do more to protect our environment and expand public access to the shoreline in Rhode Island because it is a shared resource for all — whether you’re swimming, fishing, or making a living or a home here.
My parents grew up in a small fishing and farming community off the coast of Shanghai. Education was the sole stepping stone my parents had into the U.S. and into the middle class, so they taught me to work hard at every opportunity I had. We soon found that changes in funding had ripple effects at South Kingstown public schools and across the state. Between 2005 and 2011 (my middle and high school years), teachers in Rhode Island lost roughly half to three-quarters of their pension benefits. We said goodbye to some of our most experienced teachers, who retired early in order to keep their benefits. I know we can do better. We must ensure that our public schools are well-funded, attract great teachers and staff, and that every child in the state has access to a quality education.
After graduating South Kingstown High School, I was thrilled to be accepted to Harvard University. I wanted a skill that was in demand, so I studied computer science and economics. My first job out of college was in the tech industry. It was quite typical for me to be the only woman on my assigned team of 5 to 10 people. My experience in a heavily male-dominated industry has motivated me to advocate for and empower women. I’m running as a pro-choice Democrat because with everything that’s happening with the Supreme Court, we need to elect more women who will fight for equality and protect our rights, including our reproductive rights.
One mindset I took away from working in software and data analysis is: always use data to figure out your next step. We’d often say: “Hey, we think doctors would benefit from this change in the application,” and then we’d look at the data before and after to see if we actually solved the problem we wanted to solve. I was surprised to find that other industries, as well as many policymakers, aren’t as focused on digging into the best evidence available to inform their decisions. That’s why I want to bring an evidence-based point of view to the state legislature. I would focus on using evidence to develop informed solutions and track the data over time to monitor success.
I worked in health technology during the day, but in my free time I focused on advocacy and environmental policy. I’m proud of the groups that I organized to shift government food purchases in several key areas: fair labor practices, better nutrition standards, and environmental sustainability. In my advocacy work, I’ve learned how to turn ideas into bills, build support, and move bills across the finish line. I’m ready to take that knowledge to the State House.
There’s no question that our coastal communities — including Westerly, Charlestown, and South Kingstown — are vulnerable to sea level rise and storms intensified by climate change. That’s why I joined the local Climate Resiliency Commission and was honored to be named chairwoman. We need more legislators that are proactive and think longer-term about the investments we need to make in terms of climate action, resiliency, public schools, and affordability. That is what pushed me to run for office.
Together, we can protect our environment and make sure that people with roots here can afford to stay here. I would love to learn more about what’s on your mind and your priorities for our community, and I would be honored to earn your vote in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13. You can reach me at 401-388-0696 or victoria4ri@gmail.com, and my website is victoria4ri.com.
The writer is a candidate for the 38th District state Senate seat.
