My sense of the sequence of events, logic and motivations around the Comprehensive Plan changes dealing with golf courses is somewhat at odds from most letters I see in The Sun. To my understanding:
With open meeting input the Planning Board drafts the Comprehensive Plan every 10 years and presents that plan to the Town Council. The Town Council reviews, sometimes adjusts, and votes on the Comprehensive Plan.
By state statute, when new projects are proposed and reviewed by any board, whether said project adheres to the then-current Comprehensive Plan is central to any approval.
The current owners of the Winnapaug Country Club want to propose to build some combination of seasonal housing for golf course staff and some form of hotel or resort condominiums.
The current Comprehensive Plan designates golf courses as Commercial Recreational and any proposed changes to properties with this designation are reviewed administratively by town planning, zoning and building staff. No public hearings or review.
Town planning and zoning staff are not comfortable with this. Since, by state law, the Comprehensive Plan is being updated (once a decade) they asked that a golf course designation be added and that the Planning and Zoning boards have public meetings to review any proposed changes actually submitted, if any.
The draft of the new Comprehensive Plan designation used the words “residential uses” as new, potential options for a golf course. In my view, the word “residential” was a mistake, but it’s recoverable.
Concurrently and separately, the new Comprehensive Plan tasks the Economic Development Commission (EDC) with outlining an economic plan for Westerly. One of the key tenets of that plan is to continue to rely on a summertime vacation and tourism-based economy but to look for ways to improve our lot and to reduce our risk (all eggs in one basket) by having non-beach/non-summer oriented aspects of the economy grow.
With that in mind, the EDC looks upon Winnapaug as a valuable asset for the town as a once-and-future thriving golf course, drawing non-beach and non-summer visitors to the course, nearby hotels and restaurants and the like.
Every golf course in Westerly has some combination of a pro shop, locker room, bar, restaurant, lodging, tennis and more. These are “accessory uses.”
I don’t see how one draws up a reasonable zoning designation for golf courses that does not permit proposals for these and other accessory uses to be heard in public forums. It doesn’t mean that any as yet unseen proposal should or will be approved, but I’m curious how a fair designation omits them before the fact.
A concern I share is that a current or future owner may wish to define their golf course in such a manner as to materially and irrevocably degrade its appearance and qualities as a golf course.
The United States Golf Association (USGA) requirements may help. For a golf course to be viable players need to be able to use their scores to calculate their golf handicap. The USGA administers a single, global method of doing this. It depends on a course rating and a handicap index or “slope rating” calculated by the Rhode Island Golf Association (RIGA).
By USGA rule any permanent change to a golf course causes an immediate re-rating. The RIGA or a certified golf course architect can estimate the impact of any proposed change for use by town boards.
Winnapaug has a course rating of 70.4 and a slope of 125. The planning board, with RIGA advice, can metrically understand a proposal’s impact and might deny proposals that degrade these measures below thresholds set before proposals are written and submitted.
The currently proposed Comprehensive Plan language makes accessory uses, a subset of “mixed use,” subservient to the purpose of golf. The word subservient has a dictionary meaning; it is not meaningless. This language obviates such fears as malls, skyscrapers, 300-room hotels and the like.
If there is a golf course designation, if subservient mixed uses are allowed, if changes are allowed if the course rating is not materially damaged, and if such proposals require open, public review then, in my view, the town is well-served.
The writer serves on Westerly’s Zoning Board of Review and Economic Development Commission.
(0) comments
