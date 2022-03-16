The seamless experience of using an iPhone is a result of incredible software engineering and masterfully crafted hardware. Apple uses Chinese companies to assemble the iPhone for their incredible supply chain operations and high-end engineering capabilities. In 2013, China announced the Belt and Road Initiative — an effort to improve infrastructure among its partners. China has invested $250 billion USD focused on the transportation and energy sectors. This allowed countries with low external investment in Africa and the Middle East to acquire contracts for projects that were out of reach before BRI. However, these efforts are often met with reluctance. The developing community of Westerly can benefit from examining the practices of transparency, education and understanding that China often comes short of when trying to implement its trade expansion.
Many countries have acknowledged the BRI through memoranda of understanding, but most are hesitant to enter into agreements with China because of apparent lack of transparency. The BRI is a two-way street — partner countries can benefit from infrastructure support, but China will gain geopolitical influence and trade efficiency. While the Chinese government often boasts of the external benefit of this initiative, the internal economic gain is not often at the forefront. To form new bonds, or solidify its existing partnerships, a growing trade partner can benefit from openly communicating its intentions.
Most low-middle income countries with ongoing BRI projects risk potential dependency on the Chinese skilled workforce. With its focus on transportation and energy sectors, China has been deploying investments and construction contracts in countries like Pakistan, Iraq and Iran. However, much of the new infrastructure will become reliant on upkeep from an experienced labor force that currently may not exist in those countries. While China has initiated educational efforts in half of its partners, an early and dedicated investment in training the local workforce may go a long way in gaining the trust of the BRI partner countries.
The tension built by economic competition between China and the U.S. is exacerbated by the recent political landscape and mounting trade wars. To keep its dominance in world trade, the U.S. can benefit greatly by sustaining a healthy relationship with its competitors. Likewise, China’s highly skilled labor force has done incredible feats by collaborating with the innovation-driven U.S. market. On the other side of this potential synergy lies a deep difference in political regimes. A growing trade relationship is built on understanding and acceptance of political rifts, rather than imposition, which has been the mode of operation for the U.S.-China relationships to date.
The Chinese BRI is almost a decade strong. The projects offered to BRI partners have flexible financing opportunities and have led to noticeable changes in the economic landscape. The aggressive engagement from China may continue to be met with reluctance unless better trade practices are adopted. While it is not a perfect system, BRI is a decision to invest and engage that can teach us how to become a better trade partner locally and globally.
The writers are Master of Business Administration students at the University of Rhode Island with a combined work experience of 25 years in the biomedical, pharmaceutical and technology industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.