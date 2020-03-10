I attended the Chariho School Meeting Forum on March 3. While I didn’t speak at the forum, I did put together my thoughts about the forum on paper, and then, after sharing them with some committee members, I was encouraged to share those thoughts more publicly with the paper.
I live in Ashaway. I have four children in the district. My eldest set of twins are seniors at Chariho High School, and my younger set of twins are in 6th grade at Chariho Middle School. Most importantly, I need to share that not all members of the Hopkinton community want the school budget cut.
When my husband and I bought our home here 22 years ago, we didn’t know how long we’d stay. At the time, the school district was substandard and we knew that we wanted our future children to have a quality education. We assumed we would either be moving or sending our children to private school or out of district. Luckily, by the time our children were heading to school, the district was turning around. During their time in the district, the district and its schools have only continued to excel.
This excellence has been projected by teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians and administrative personnel. My children have thrived in their environment. Not all their teachers have been their (or my) favorite, but all have been dedicated to doing the best work they could to support, engage and challenge my children. I now have two seniors determined to make a positive impact on our world. One of my daughters recently was accepted Early Decision to the college of her choice, one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation. While she is not sure of her path, she knows she wants to make the world a better place. Her sister knows her path and wants to become a social worker to help impact the lives of others in a positive way. While she has been accepted to each school she has applied to so far, she has not yet decided what school she wants to attend. Two different children, two different paths, yet Chariho has enabled them both to reach for their dreams and to succeed.
This is what Chariho does for those who choose to avail themselves of its resources. It sets the bar high, it gives you a hand when you stumble and support when you need it, and it gives you the tools you need to succeed. This is not just for students who see a college path in their future ... this same process holds true for students on other paths. A friend’s daughter never felt school was her place, but she loved cosmetology and could see her future there. Her instructor set the bar high, helped her when she stumbled, and gave her the tools she needed to succeed. That young woman now is licensed and has a career she enjoys because of Chariho.
It distressed me to hear so many people complaining about minor tax increases. I do understand that it can be a burden and that sacrifices may have to be made. I just happen to believe that those sacrifices are worth it. It is unlikely my husband will receive an increase this year and increases are far from guaranteed at the non-profit where I work. My family will not have an income increase to match our tax increase, but our kids are worth the sacrifice. All kids are worth the sacrifice. I would argue it might be even more important to meet the needs of those kids whose parents are struggling and who have to sacrifice the most. The education students receive and the skills they learn at Chariho may be what they need to break a cycle of poverty or underemployment so they do not have to struggle as much as their parents may be struggling.
All of these students are going to be our leaders, our neighbors, our doctors, our business people, our EMTs, our hairdressers, our mechanics, our chefs, our caretakers. Selfishly I want them to be the best, so I will have the best. I am willing to pay for that now, for their future, for my future, for all our futures. It is shortsighted to short-change their education for a few pennies today.
I urge the committee to refuse to take the tools away from our schools, from our teachers, and from our administrators that contribute to the success of our schools and our students. I urge them to fund the school system to meet our students’ needs and to not be swayed to sacrifice our children’s future in order to benefit a town’s budget.
The writer is a resident of Hopkinton.
