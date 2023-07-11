The Supreme Court’s devastating decision on affirmative action in college admissions has shaken the foundation of higher education. I write from the perspective of a Black woman who is a descendant of enslaved people and immigrants. My grandmother was born a Black woman in South Carolina in 1917, so due to the expanse of inequity in her lifetime, the highest leadership position she conceived for me was to be a nurse or teacher. When I told her I worked at a college as a staff leader early in my career, she could not reconcile that achievement with her understanding of who could lead such departments.
Today, I also write from the perspective of being a higher education senior administrator with 25 years of experience. I currently serve as dean of the College at Connecticut College and am a trustee at my undergraduate alma mater, Lehigh University. I have been able to achieve what I have, with a meta-perspective of the field, because there were enabling moments along my journey.
I offer this background as the foundation for my belief that we must act swiftly and decisively to fortify strategies that ensure access and support for diverse classes of students. Our educational institutions play a crucial role in nurturing the future leaders of our country and the world. What I lay out here is one sketch of a path forward. At Connecticut College, we look forward to rich conversations and partnerships with colleagues in education and industry in the years to come, continuing to remake ourselves in ways that continue to support the students who are most marginalized and hurt by the Supreme Court’s ruling.
The arc of strategy should begin before students even approach a campus. Do they see you as a welcoming institution? A place that will admit and support them if they apply? A place that is genuinely interested in seeing those same students thrive? At Connecticut College, our Holleran Center for Community Action runs programs in New London public schools, where 67% of students are eligible for free or reduced lunches. Through these efforts, students engage with college students with similar backgrounds and some who may have had a more privileged upbringing. They develop mentorships, guidance and networks to tap for advice about applying to college.
Immediately following the Supreme Court’s decision, my cousin expressed concern about the fate of programs that have played a crucial role in making underrepresented students feel supported on campus. I reassured her they can and will continue to do so, and we need to remind ourselves and our colleagues of that as well. When I attended Lehigh, this was the Black Student Union and the Umoja House. At Connecticut College, it is our Race and Ethnicity Programs office and our People of Color Alliance, which create a sense of belonging that enables success. Of parallel importance are the ways in which we ensure that students see themselves represented in the curriculum, and are encouraged that they are capable of producing scholarship. Our Center for the Critical Study of Race and Ethnicity and our Mellon-Mays Undergraduate Fellowship both work with students to engage in issues that affect our world. In such efforts, we cultivate leadership that not only reflects and is comfortably conversant with inequities, but that resonants with the nuances and implications of decisions, policies and practices in all aspects of our lives lived in the global community.
While affinity and representation are essential, we must also invest in preparing all students for leadership in an increasingly diverse and interconnected world. Our Hale Career Center, for example, not only aligns its practices with our Connections curriculum and industry needs, but also keeps abreast of best practices through organizations like the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), which promotes cultural awareness, anti-racist practices and inclusive engagement as core career competencies. By nurturing these skills, we equip our students with skills to dismantle systemic barriers and foster a more equitable society.
For those of us fortunate enough to be engaged in this debate from positions of leadership, we’re here – and we survived in large measure because of the supplemental education we received in how to continue to make progress in contexts that did not naturally support our success. As leaders, we have an obligation to future generations. We must continue to open doors, mentor and advocate for change. We cannot let setbacks such as the Supreme Court’s ruling against race-conscious admissions discourage us from paving the way for others who look up to us as beacons of hope.
Dr. Erika J. Smith is the Dean of the College at Connecticut College in New London.
