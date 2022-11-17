During the past few months, I have written three commentaries about the International Cities of Peace.
The first one, which was published on Aug. 24, pointed out that Westerly-Pawcatuck was an ICP.
The next one, published on Sept. 20, explained what ICP is, and the most recent one, published on Oct. 13, explained why we became an ICP. This final commentary touches upon what it might mean to be a citizen of an International City of Peace.
The simple fact that you live in the Westerly-Pawcatuck area means you are a citizen of an International City of Peace. What does that mean for you personally? Obviously, that is up to each individual to decide.
I imagine the reactions will range from a sort of benign indifference, to a “Well, that’s interesting, let me find out more,” to a “That’s great news, I’m going to invest more of my time and energy into making this city even better than it is.”
No matter what your response is, my hope is you will feel better about our community and you will experience a sense of pride or well-being as you realize you live in an International City of Peace.
But an even greater hope is that you will feel inspired to take the gifts you have and use them to further develop this community into one where every person’s right to safety, prosperity and quality of life is honored and respected.
To find out more, visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/WPInternationalCityofPeace or our website at wpcityofpeace.com.
The writer is a resident of Westerly and a member of the Westerly Peace and Justice Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.