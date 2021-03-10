The question “Do I need CPR training in order to use an automated external defibrillator?” is one that comes up frequently. The short answer is no, but let’s take a closer look at this subject. It is entirely possible that because of a variety of reasons, many see the use of defibrillators as a complicated and potentially harmful procedure. Complete with “paddles” and an intervention best reserved for those with advanced medical training. This could not be further from the truth.
Automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, can be found throughout our community and are used in combination with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to treat sudden cardiac arrest, which is described as the abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not have been diagnosed with heart disease. It can come on suddenly or in the wake of other symptoms.
Sudden cardiac arrest is described by the American Heart Association as occurring suddenly and often without warning. It is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia. With its pumping action disrupted, the heart cannot pump blood to the brain, lungs and other organs. Seconds later, a person loses consciousness and has no pulse. Death occurs within minutes if the victim does not receive treatment.
Sudden cardiac arrest can strike a seemingly healthy individual of any age, race, ethnicity, or gender at any time in any location, often without warning. Cardiac arrest is the third leading cause of death in the United States, following cancer and heart disease. Four out of five cardiac arrests occur in the home, and more than 90 percent of individuals with cardiac arrest die before reaching the hospital.
Sudden cardiac arrest occurs more frequently than many would guess or imagine. According to the AHA’s heart and stroke statistics from 2020, sudden cardiac arrest continues to be a major public health crisis, with more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S., nearly 90% of them fatal, according to the report. That is one case of sudden cardiac arrest every 1½ minutes and about 1,000 people every day. That’s enough to fill five commercial airliners each day, or one of our largest football stadiums four times each year.
A combination of promptly initiated CPR followed by rapid defibrillation can double or triple a person’s chances for survival. Despite the effectiveness of these treatments, the vast majority of victims do not benefit, as bystander CPR rates and use of AEDs are extremely low in most areas. According to 2018 data, bystanders initiated CPR in only 39% of out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrests. AEDs were used in 7% of cases and delivered a shock in 2% of cases.
Bystander CPR can substantially improve rates of survival from sudden cardiac arrest. A bystander is a person who happens to be near the victim and who is not part of the organized emergency response system. In fact, more than 80 percent of cardiac arrests occur in and around the home and are witnessed by a family member or friend.
An AED is a type of computerized defibrillator that automatically analyzes the heart rhythm in people in suspected cardiac arrests. When appropriate, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm. The probability of survival decreases by 7 percent to 10 percent for every minute that a victim stays in a life-threatening arrhythmia.
AEDs are intuitively easy to use. Some people may be afraid to use an AED because they’re worried something may go wrong. But most states’ Good Samaritan laws and the federal Cardiac Arrest Survival Act provide some protection for bystanders who respond to emergencies.
If you see someone collapse, call 911 and send someone to fetch a nearby AED. If the victim is not breathing or not breathing normally, perform CPR, turn on the AED when it arrives and follow the instructions that it provides. Remember that your actions can only help! Inaction will more often lead to death, so be the help rather than wait for the help.
Although formal training in the use of an AED and CPR training is recommended to help you increase your level of confidence and improve the quality of CPR that you provide, it is not required. AEDs are intended for use by the general public — with or without specialized training.
Don’t be a bystander, be a TRYSTANDER! Perform CPR and if there is a defibrillator, use it! Your efforts can only help.
The writer is the director of innovation and customer experience at Code One Training Solutions in East Hartford, Conn.. He lives in Westerly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.