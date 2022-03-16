Imagine that you are driving in your car on I-95 in Rhode Island. You are passing a tractor-trailer when you look over and notice that there is no one sitting in the driver’s seat; the truck is driving itself.
While this scenario sounds futuristic, Rhode Islanders will begin to see this happening in the next three to five years. Autonomous technology is here now, and it is already impacting many of our day-to-day activities without us even noticing its presence.
Logistics and supply chain industries are starting to evolve significantly. There are shortages in many areas of this intricate process, including available personnel to fulfill off-loader and truck driver positions. Autonomous trucks provide a solution for the personnel shortage in the trucking industry. Driverless platooning, with a driver in the lead truck and unmanned trucks following close behind, are already operational on interstate highways. By 2025, unmanned autonomous trucks will operate throughout the interstate highway system with limited human intervention. The goal is to have fully autonomous trucks hit the road by 2027, working across their entire operational scale without any human interaction at all.
Autonomous trucks will be the biggest and most meaningful change to the delivery of goods since the creation of the highway’s infrastructure. According to ongoing research, self-driving trucks offer significant economic and operational benefits for companies across the supply chain. The most notable benefit is a projected 30% or more per-mile cost reduction compared to the current human-driven truck model.
Another technological innovation affecting the supply chain in upcoming years is the implementation of electric trucks as opposed to conventional diesel. Electric trucks appear to have several benefits, such as lower maintenance costs, improved efficiency, and lower costs of fuel. However, the challenges that arise from using this new technology are higher upfront costs, reduced range, reduced payload, and limited number of charging stations. Tesla has advertised engineering solutions, but semi-truck production has been again pushed back since 2017. The use of lithium-ion batteries and their impact to the global supply of lithium will be a heated topic in upcoming years. China has an overall dominance on lithium processing, giving them a lot of power with the future of electric vehicles and availability of batteries.
Electric semi-trucks have the potential to improve the supply chain but still have several hurdles to overcome until that is a reality. One day Rhode Island residents could benefit from the quieter and cleaner electric trucks that will be taking over highways like I-95 and cities like Providence. The implementation of autonomous trucks will also affect the Rhode Island trucking industry by preventing supply chain issues from the shortage of drivers in the area. While there are many ways to look at the benefits of the technology itself, we must also keep in mind its impact on social issues and labor concerns. The day will soon come where people will not bat an eye when seeing empty trucks driving themselves on roads all over Rhode Island.
The writers are Master of Business Administration students at the University of Rhode Island. The authors have a combined 36 years of work experience in business management, health care and pharmaceutical industries.
