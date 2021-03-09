Ever since I was elected to the Chariho School Committee in 2014, I have been in what the late civil rights leader Sen. John Lewis called “good trouble.” My interpretation of this iconic phrase is that it is the process by which a socially-just idea begins to yield to socially-just progress. When I introduced the motion to create an anti-racist task force and start the work of examining the Chariho Regional School District’s polices, practices, and curriculum through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion, I recalled the vote to rebuild the RYSE School. RYSE was Chariho’s educational program for students with emotional disabilities and alternative learning needs that was housed on the main campus in a dilapidated, segregated, leased trailer surrounded by brighter modern structures. The referendum to build these deserving students an equitable facility needed to be approved by all three towns — Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton. Despite a campaign of disinformation and a small faction of detractors, it did. It passed on the same ballot and on the same day that Donald Trump became president. This remains a crucial detail. Although the motivation to end the lease and build a permanent addition for the RYSE students was somewhat financial, it was mostly driven by the Chariho taxpayers’ understanding that some of our most vulnerable students were not being treated equitably. Despite dedicated teachers and staff, the RYSE students were stigmatized and felt excluded from the student body even though they were in plain sight. Some of the same citizens who voted for Trump voted to end the segregation of students with invisible and misunderstood disabilities. We all agreed it was not a political matter. It was a matter of social justice, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the superintendent, School Committee, Building Committee, town councils and community bonded. In September of 2018, the Chariho Alternative Learning Academy opened its doors.
So. Here we are again, planning to address inequities in our school. Except this time, it’s a matter of race. The small faction of detractors and their campaign of disinformation are back at work trying to maintain the status quo. Meanwhile, our larger beloved community is working together to figure out a way forward that ensures that the complete history and current narratives of Black and Indigenous peoples are taught in our schools and that we are preparing our students to be anti-racist global citizens.
On Tuesday night, the first of three subcommittees from the Anti-Racism Task Force presented their recommendations to the Chariho School Committee. This is historic — it is the first minority-majority committee since the Chariho Act was formed. It comprises Chariho families who are the first people, expert teachers who are masters in their field, citizens with noble African lineage, military service members, and award winning social-justice leaders — all of whom have volunteered to serve our schools. As the School Committee liaison to this group, I am duty-bound to consider the concerns of the whole community, not just those who support this work. Servant leaders (thank you, Dr. Areglado) call everyone into the conversation, they don’t call them out for having the courage to say that they disagree. But the conversation, however uncomfortable, must happen and the work to become an anti-racist school system will go forward.
The Anti-racism Task Force has thoughtfully studied their charge and created a three-tiered approach for the School Committee to consider. There may be some aspects implemented and there will be others that are sent back for further research and review. That is the work. It is not lost on me that this is the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and our first as a nation without John Lewis. My ask is that we demonstrate for our students how far we have come since that 1965 march to Selma and that Chariho is ready for complicated dialogue about race. I also recognize, for myself and for others, that it doesn’t come easy and no one ever taught us how. Perhaps we can adopt these four agreements outlined by Glenn Singleton in his field guide for equitable schools: let’s stay engaged with one another; let’s acknowledge that discussions about race are uncomfortable but they are not creating a racial tension — the tension exists; let’s speak our own truth and put aside politics; and let’s expect and accept that answers won’t come quickly — and that racial understanding and systemic change requires ongoing dialogue.
This is the time, and we are the ones positioned to identify and dismantle systemic racism in Chariho. Together we knocked down trailers. We can take on this barrier, too.
The writer is a member of the Chariho School Committee and the Chariho School Anti-Racism Task Force. This opinion is her own and does not necessarily represent that of the entirety of the Chariho School Committee or Anti-Racism Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.