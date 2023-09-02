The Watch Hill Conservancy and the town are currently gearing up against each other for costly litigation about ownership and access to Napatree. Each misunderstands the other. Both suffer uncertainties about old Fort Road and rights of way. And, there are at least four parties with interests here: The residents of the town, the Watch Hill Conservancy, the Misquamicut Beach Club, and the Watch Hill Fire District. But, they shouldn’t be in a wasteful lawsuit. They can resolve their issues, if they try.
Background: In my view, Westerly residents can’t legally be denied access to town-owned lands on Napatree. But access could be limited to foot traffic only.
Past residents have angrily suspected Watch Hill attempts to limit access to Napatree. And they don’t trust Watch Hill’s stated rationale for doing so — protecting the environment — now. Simply, residents want no threats to their right of access. They want and need secure access to public lands.
Watch Hill residents, like all of us, want peaceful enjoyment of their valuable homes. They want a quiet neighborhood. They need protection from irresponsible revelers, honky tonk businesses, and over-development. But some past Watch Hill leaders have wanted more. They’ve said that they don’t want more Westerly or other outsiders intruding into Watch Hill. I disagree with that.
There are unresolved land ownership issues. One map purports to show some of the original Fort Road lying under the parking lot now occupied by the Misquamicut Beach Club. Whether accurate or not, I can understand why some don’t want to see another survey that might possibly show the same. The Beach Club might want undisputed title to its occupied parking lot.
The Watch Hill Conservancy is an excellent organization. It protects Napatree’s beaches and wildlife. It hosts children’s education and a great adult lecture series. It allows the public to responsibly enjoy the area. It needs to do its job. It wants security from encroachment.
These organizations and the Watch Hill Fire District claim some land ownership on Napatree. So any agreement between the town and Watch Hill must include all four entities.
I propose that the town of Westerly, the Watch Hill Conservancy, the Misquamicut Beach Club, and the Watch Hill Fire District resolve their differences by written agreement upon the following eight principles.
n That all reaffirm full, public right of foot-traffic access to the town- and state-owned lands on Napatree. Not a 20-foot-wide swath of surveyed right of way; just guaranteed public pedestrian access.
n That the Watch Hill Conservancy may control the location of public access pathways in areas they hold beyond the first 200 feet of the current entrance to Napatree.
n That the town must provide or enforce delegated provision of a viable, dry, 200-foot-long entrance way to the Napatree area — by land fill, boardwalk, or floating dock — in perpetuity.
n That all Napatree visitors must obey Watch Hill Conservancy regulations: including those regulations for wildlife protection and social behavior.
n That the town in turn will formally abandon any and all ownership claims of those portions of Fort Road and surveyed right of way between the western end of the current Watch Hill Yacht Club cabanas to Napatree Point — including formal abandonment of any possible claims to Fort Road through the parking lot currently occupied by the Misquamicut Beach Club.
n That the town will prohibit public vehicle access to Napatree.
n That the agreement be limited to Napatree.
n That the agreement must be signed — without restrictions or ambiguities — by all three interested parties in Watch Hill as well as by the town to be in effect. (Failure to ensure that all entities agree to the above would produce concessions by some but leave an unsigned organization the ability to sue and renegotiate all over again.)
The above proposals will put to rest any remaining uncertainties about land ownership in these areas. They will protect reasonable public access. And alleviate most of the apprehensions and concerns of the interested parties. They’ll save unnecessary litigation moneys that could better go to protect and enhance Napatree.
Prompt agreement can also dampen the growing resentment of many who believe that fire districts should have their wings clipped. Who believe that fire districts should revert to being administrative fire-protection districts instead of wealthy and exclusive land, beach, dock, and public water-owning pseudo-governments.
Conversely, failure to reach a fair and amicable agreement would result in litigation. And lingering resentment. And its consequences.
And generate growing calls for using eminent domain to achieve a range of public access goals.
I call upon all parties to meet for good-faith discussions of their concerns, interests, and wants. They’re good people. They can solve these issues if they try.
The writer is a resident of Westerly.
