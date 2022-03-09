The unfolding tragedy in Ukraine is a reminder of both the magnitude of suffering that occurs in the world daily, and the capacity of human civilization to ameliorate conflict, and help each other.
Thankfully, the world is uniting to support Ukrainians, and expose, oppose and punish the aggressor. Citizens across the globe are speaking out, even in Russia. It is never too late for individuals, communities and governments to engage, but sadly, it is already too late to completely avert a humanitarian disaster. The estimated 1 million Ukranians who have fled their homeland and have been welcomed with open arms into the European community via neighboring countries, are now refugees. Many more will likely follow, and still more will become internally displaced within Ukraine until this needless conflict is resolved. They will need, and deserve, immediate as well as long term assistance. Their needs will not quickly dissipate even after the shelling and gunfire cease; those who can, and choose, to return will need help rebuilding their lives. Those who cannot return, or choose not to return, will need help adjusting to a new culture, a new climate, a new language — a new reality. And as part of the healing and rebuilding process, all will need access to compassionate, trauma-informed mental health support, especially the children.
In the 14 years that I have been providing direct assistance and clinical counseling to refugees in Rhode Island, I have never seen this level of attention given to a refugee crisis, and never before have so many people around the globe been so attuned to the avoidable human suffering that is unfolding in front of our eyes, in real time. Ukranians in all continents are anguished, as are all people with a heart and a conscience. We all want to help, and we all have a vital role to play. Most importantly, this role involves compassion, speaking out, and the understanding that more economic challenges will arise as a result of the unfolding conflict. As a nation, we will rise and live through it.
Too often refugees — whether they are fleeing their countries of origin because of war, food insecurity, endemic violence or climate-related issues — are viewed and treated as outsiders. As a threat. As people who are coming to take something from those who have already established roots in a place. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Refugees and internally-displaced peoples are often afraid and traumatized, yet they are also profoundly grateful and intent on contributing to their new communities. Most work multiple jobs, live in large, intergenerational households, pay taxes and assume the low-paying laborious jobs that nobody else wants. So what can you do? Help these newcomers feel welcome and valued — whether they are from Ukraine, Honduras, Syria or elsewhere; be aware that what is now happening in Ukraine is perhaps the most visible and trackable refugee situation in a generation, but by no means is this a “one-off.”
The organization which I founded seven years ago, the Refugee Dream Center, has helped refugees and asylum seekers from more conflict-areas than I care to consider: Rwanda, Liberia, Afghanistan, Syria, Bhutan, Iraq, Congo, and others. Many lived through horrors no person should have to experience - ethnic cleansing, rape as a tool-of-war, conscription of children as soldiers. I ask myself everyday: could I do more? Could Rhode Island do more? Could this great country do more? To all, the answer is a resounding YES. We can, we should, and as the leader of the free world, we must. We must do more to prevent conflicts through treaties, alliances and by negotiating in a way that creates mutually-beneficial and sustainable partnerships and agreements. We must be forward-thinking in bisecting spaces such as migration/ climate change, which have major implications for the national security of the United States. And we must fulfill our responsibilities, as a great world power, through the lens of humanitarianism; this is, in fact, our duty.
To this point there is perhaps no better example of our unfulfilled responsibilities as a nation, than the implosion of Afghanistan that has been occurring since the United States finished withdrawing troops in September. For months we have heard reports from the United Nations and aid organizations about impending famine. Over 90% of the country is food-insecure and millions of children are at-risk of death by starvation. Why? Because Afghanistan’s economy was propped up by U.S. dollars for two decades — for 20 years this nation’s economy was driven by foreign aid. Afghanis now have no currency and no jobs, and because of the legacy of corruption that our policies helped create, no national savings. The humanitarian disaster and economic collapse that followed our pullout was largely predictable and at least plausibly — avoidable. Has our country “moved on” from Afghanistan? I certainly hope — from a humanitarian perspective — that we have not. While this is a hard pill to swallow, the truth — which is even more clear since the release of the “Afghanistan Papers” — is that we “broke” Afghanistan. We simply cannot turn our backs and let millions of people starve to death.
The ongoing crisis in Ukraine has raised considerable awareness among Americans about the fragility of democracy and the needless suffering that happens across the globe. All of us — those in government, those involved in social service organizations, and everyone who interacts with an immigrant — have an important role to play in making our country, and world, a better and more compassionate place. Let us pray for Ukraine and Ukranians, for Afghanistan and Afghanis, for Haiti and Haitians, and, let us do our part.
Dr. Omar Bah is the founder, and until recently, the executive director of the Refugee Center in Providence. He is a psychologist specializing in trauma and global mental health, and has a doctorate in leadership psychology. He is running for Rhode Island’s 2nd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
