This Memorial Day, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. Many of these families are honoring the memory of a close loved one.
Outside of this day, however, we must never forget the countless veterans who made it home but are now fighting a new battle, whether with addiction, mental health, or suicide ideation. It is also important to remember the veterans who lost their lives because of addiction, overdose, or suicide.
In Rhode Island are over 60,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans nationally have a substance use disorder or mental illness.
Additionally, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 18 to 49.
“These are preventable problems with early intervention. Yet, it can be challenging for families to know where to look and how to access help,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
Numerous causative factors lead to drug and alcohol abuse among veterans. Many vets struggle to adjust to civilian life. They may experience financial hardships, difficulty finding employment or accessing benefits.
Many other veterans experience mental and emotional health problems. This can often be compounded with physical injury or chronic pain, leading to the use of pain medication.
Untreated trauma, for example, leads to drug and alcohol use to deal with unwanted feelings.
Veterans also face barriers when accessing help, such as cost or gaps in health insurance. Stigma regarding addiction and mental illness is still problematic. Veterans living in rural areas have limited access to treatment. Communities often experience inadequate funding.
Outside of the standard resources provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other support options may include:
Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services provides support for vets and their families;
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island is a non-profit helping homeless veterans;
Helpful hotlines include The Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;
SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can find specific resources for substance use treatment.
Families also play a significant role in supporting a loved one struggling with addiction. It’s ok to express concern about their drug and alcohol use. Speak to them openly and honestly about the problem. Help them find treatment. Be compassionate and patient with what they are experiencing.
When families and communities come together, amazing things happen. It’s never too late to offer a helping hand. Drug addiction significantly affects the veteran community, but those living in these communities can make a difference.
The writer is a community outreach coordinator for Addicted.org and is passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol and drug use.
