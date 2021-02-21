A New Englander who decamped the colonies for England, I watch U.S. politics with some anxiety. I am accustomed to the prevalent view overseas that U.S. politics is theater. I continually squirm in my Royal Circle seat watching Democrat and Republican players enter and exit from Stage Left and Right. It is a welcome change, after Trump was decried as farce, to entertain rave reviews of President Biden’s “Performance in a Lead Role.” The impeachment threatened that critics would return from a relaxed drink in the interval bar to a revival of theater of the absurd. Now used to the fairy tale happy endings of British pantomime, I was naively awaiting long-lost Senate Lions to miraculously reappear and deliver the verdict: Truth trumps lies and conspiracy. I forgot American tragedy.
It can be uncomfortable for an American abroad. Presidential prestige has suffered occasional hiccups. During the Iraq War, I avoided London cabbies who, on hearing my accent, would quiz me on George W. Bush. Even Obama briefly had his halo tarnished, warning Brexit would move the U.K. to the “back of the queue” in a U.S. trade deal. Still, the British ridicule of Trump has been scarring, despite my supporting the contention their own “blond buffoon” prime minister would never mistake Nero fiddling for the floor show at Caesar’s Palace. Watching President Trump felt like a muscle perpetually in spasm, an endless cringe. With Biden there is the application of a balm. I crave the soothing relief of America healing our self-inflicted injuries. I do not relish intransigent partisanship ripping the bandage off the wound to our international stature.
Here where “keep calm and carry on” is a mantra, the resurrection of Captain Chaos, even in a political proceeding that should have banned him from future office, has not been propitious. It interrupted the first bars of Sleepy Joe’s lullaby that tucked us in and reassured the world the Little Engine that Could is back and not derailed. It bent my patriotic pride, newly straightening to policy initiatives after shrinking from maniacal tweets. I was sensing a buoyant optimism in Londoners at the reappearance of America as the metaphor for possibilities. The City on the Hill was burnishing its luster. NATO was no longer a four-letter word. The new administration feels like comfy shoes and jeans. (Melania, deplaning Air Force One for the last time, already channeled the spirit in her kaftan and flats.) Spike heels would feel even more painful now.
Cult followers of the clay deity at the Mar a Lago temple are no more heralded across the pond than were the Minutemen they profess to reincarnate. The Revolutionary flag “Don’t Tread on Me” has no relevance to a Trump banner, even if it does display a snake. A British audience hearing the stirring oratory of the House Managers, echoing colonial patriots, appreciate it now as a welcome defense of democratic freedoms. But they are mystified by the party of Lincoln losing track of the better angels he counseled be our collective compass. The lunacy of QAnon proponents finding a voice in Congress surpasses even the English fondness for eccentrics. Nor, other than in America’s baffling devotion to Second Amendment rights, can my neighbors explain a Republican Senator’s claim the insurrection was unarmed. Here, where 90% of Bobbies do not carry guns, and their possession by citizens among the most strictly regulated in the world, the British recognize weapons are not limited to firearms.
Despite this perpetual collision of my expat patriotism with political pessimism, I find optimism borrowing from the British passion for horse racing. The U.K. appreciates President Biden is riding his “Grand National” with the enthusiastic, purposeful direction of a thoroughbred. It may have been a “flutter,” indeed a long-shot wager, that Trump would be deemed a hazard on the course and removed as a “non-runner.” Yet there is confidence in the U.K. at President Biden’s seasoned experience to jump clear of hurdles. I can only hope he crosses the finish line, rewarding those who bet on America to win. Maybe then we can mothball those excruciating stilettos.
The writer is a native Rhode Islander who lives in London and has summered in Watch Hill for over four decades while residing in Europe.
