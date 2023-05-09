Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Perhaps that’s what inspired Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to offer her definition of “mother” during a recent congressional subcommittee hearing.
Greene was questioning Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. The topic was Weingarten’s advice to the CDC with regard to school closings during the height of the COVID pandemic. Greene wanted to know how Weingarten considered herself qualified to offer such advice, given that she is not a doctor and has not been a classroom teacher for decades.
“Are you a mother?” Greene asked.
“I am a mother by marriage,” Weingarten replied, which drew an “I see” from Greene. She then felt the need to clarify that Weingarten is not a “biological mother.”
“So you need to admit that you’re just a political activist,” Greene said, “not a teacher, not a mother, not a medical doctor.” Her attack may have been motivated in part by the fact that Weingarten is a lesbian. In Greene’s world, it no doubt is an incongruity that a lesbian could also be a mother.
Regardless, Weingarten’s term “mother by marriage” describes a role held by millions of women around the world. These women cook and clean and taxi and make doctor’s appointments for their kids the same as biological mothers. They help them with their homework. They attend their sporting events. They bake cakes for them on their birthdays.
I know about this. My wife, before we had children of our own, was a step-mom. What I know is that it can be a thankless, often under-appreciated role — a fact that seems to get underscored each year by the big Hallmark holiday.
So Happy Mother’s Day, step-moms, from Marjorie Taylor Greene.
As we know, Republicans are all about defining what is a woman. In her exchange with Weingarten, Greene effectively defined “mother” as a woman who actually gives birth to a child, as opposed to one who merely adopts a child, or is coparenting children from an earlier marriage.
Republicans like definitions. For example, a majority of them apparently define life as beginning at conception. They say that’s why they are so relentlessly and unapologetically trying to ban abortion in all 50 states.
But here’s a twist — ask any anti-abortion activist about a better choice for a pregnant girl or woman who is unable to raise a child, and without a moment’s hesitation they will gleefully proclaim “adoption!” They will mention the many childless couples who would be so blessed, so overjoyed to at last become parents.
Except not really parents, right Marjorie?
Still, that is the message the Republican from Georgia chose to send to mothers everywhere, especially step-moms and adoptive moms, on the eve of Mother’s Day.
The writer, a resident of Mystic, is the co-founder of the Mystic River Press.
