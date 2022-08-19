The woman in the checkout line at the Mystic Big Y probably had the best response to the man behind her wearing a black T-shirt with the words “F**k Biden” printed in large, bold letters across his chest.
“Classy,” she said, just loud enough for everyone standing nearby to hear.
I had just gone through the line. I did a double take, then pushed my cart out to the parking lot, with the T-shirt’s loud, profane message still in my brain. Apparently “Let’s Go Brandon” doesn’t quite cut it anymore.
I thought about my late parents, both World War II vets, loyal Republicans who nevertheless taught us kids to respect the president no matter which political party, just because he was the president.
Not to mention that neither of them ever used such language. Especially for my father, who worked in a machine shop for 40 years, that was saying something.
I thought of the little kids I had just seen in the store shopping with their mothers. At least a couple of them were old enough to read. Perhaps they hadn’t seen the shirt. I hadn’t seen it until I was leaving.
And then, there he was again — the man with the T-shirt, pushing his cart across the parking lot. Without much hesitation, I found myself walking toward him. It was like an out-of-body experience. I realized I was about to confront the man. What was I doing? I had never confronted anyone in such a way.
It would be a short conversation. I saw that he had a small dog in his shopping cart.
“I like your dog,” I said to him as I approached. “I don’t like your T-shirt.”
“Get the f**k out of here,” he replied.
“I’ve never done anything like this in my life,” I said. “But there are little kids in that store.”
“Kids have eyeballs,” he said, sort of making my point.
“I’m not expecting you to agree with me, but your shirt is inappropriate,” I said.
And it was. Or at least it would have been five or six years ago. Not in a supermarket. It might have been just fine on poker night with his buddies. They would have thought it was really cool.
“F**k off,” he said, adding, “f**king Libertarian.”
That was a surprise. I wondered if he knew that many people think of Libertarians as Republicans who smoke pot. Or that Rand Paul, who many still consider a Libertarian, had been in the news this week for defending Donald Trump.
I wondered if he would have known who Rand Paul was. He obviously didn’t know what a Libertarian was.
He had just put his cart away and was turning to go to his truck. He took a couple of steps in my direction. For some reason I didn’t move. I just stood there until we were eye to eye. I think I may have been trying to resemble the man I wish Merrick Garland was. Or what I had hoped the Democrats would be after the Mueller Report was released. Or during the first impeachment. Or the second one.
“Get the f**k out of my way,” the man said, “or I’ll knock you down.”
I turned and walked toward my car. “Have a nice day,” I said.
“Go f**k yourself,” he said.
In that moment I was reminded of Norman Thayer Jr., Henry Fonda’s character in “On Golden Pond.” “You like that word, don’t you,” the old professor had said to the defiant, foul-mouthed adolescent.
It was Fonda’s last role, and a good one. But his crowning performance was as Tom Joad in “The Grapes of Wrath,” a story that portrayed a different America in a very different time. A time my parents remembered vividly, when the country was severely tested, wracked by hunger and deprivation.
Yet, a country that stayed together, whose decency and essential goodness were never in any serious doubt. A country my parents loved and were willing to die for.
And now I must wonder if they would even recognize what we have become.
Mystic resident Bill Thorndike is co-founder of The Mystic River Press.
