As the presidential election quickly approaches, we are now in a tumultuous and seemingly long primary cycle with many candidates that has been full of surprises. Spanning over the last 32 years and eight presidential election cycles, it has not been uncommon for people to make often baseless campaign-trail predictions on who the future Commander-in-Chief might be. If one were to peek at a tabloid while in line at the supermarket during a presidential primary season, they would be likely to see a two-page spread of all the hopefuls according to their astrological sign. Such speculative listings of presidential candidates use astrology to put forth what kind of a person the candidate is and of course what kind of president the candidate would be. Astrology is predicated, of course, on one’s date of birth. To my knowledge, there has never been a chart signifying the song that was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on the day the announced presidential candidates were born. The 2020 presidential primary cycle is no exception.
On paper, the rock era — and the start of the first weekly Billboard Hot 100 — began in July 1955 with Bill Haley’s “(We’re Gonna) Rock Around the Clock.” Many of the 2020 presidential candidates were born prior to the unofficial start of the rock era: Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden. Though these candidates were born prior to July 1955, they all came of age in the rock era.
Tom Steyer was born on June 27, 1957, when Pat Boone’s famous “Love Letters in the Sand” had a five-week lock on the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100. With many hits in his career, “Love Letters in the Sand” was his most successful.
When Cory Booker was born on April 27, 1969, “Aquarias/Let the Sun Shine” by The Fifth Dimension, the first of the band’s two number one hits, was in the third week of a six-week run atop the charts. Another memorable number one hit, “Do Wah Diddy” by Manfred Mann, was the number one hit when Kamala Harris was born on Oct. 20, 1964. Of course, this 1964 hit took on a new life in 1981 with its prominent use in the movie “Stripes.” “Runaway,” the signature song for Del Shannon and a perennial favorite on oldies stations, was enjoying a four-week grip on the top position on the charts when Bill DiBlasio entered this world on May 8, 1961.
Also in the ’60s decade was the birth of Kirsten Gillibrand in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 1966, when “Winchester Cathedral” by The New Vaudeville Band was in its first of three weeks in the number one position. Amy Klobuchar was born on May 25, 1960, to coincide with the five-week run at number one for the Everly Brothers’ “Cathy’s Clown,” which also topped the British charts for seven weeks, making it the first single to ever be number one simultaneously in America and Great Britain.
The ’70s decade presents several memorable hit songs in terms of the candidates. For Beto O’Rourke, the major hit “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me” by Mac Davis had just entered the top slot three days before he was born on Sept. 26, 1972. Two years later, “I Shot the Sheriff”, which was Eric Clapton’s only chart-topper, was number one when Julian Castro arrived on Sept. 16, 1974.
History was made with the song that ruled the Billboard Hot 100 on the day Andrew Yang was born on Jan. 13, 1975. Elton John became the first to hit number one with a cover version of a Beatles song with “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” which stayed on top for two weeks. The famous song that appeared on the classic 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was credited to Lennon/McCartney but was written entirely by John Lennon. Lennon appeared on Elton’s cover under the pseudonym Dr. Winston O’Boogie, providing backing vocals and playing guitar. This version represented the second time a Lennon/McCartney song hit number one in the U.S. by an artist other than The Beatles. Paul McCartney gave the Lennon/McCartney song “A World Without Love” to Peter and Gordon, who took it to the top of the charts in the U.S. in June 1964.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg coincided with interesting history when he entered the world on Jan. 19, 1982. Olivia Newton-John’s fifth and final number one song, “Physical,” ranks as the most successful song of the ’80s decade, as it spent a whopping 10 weeks at number one from Nov. 21, 1981, to Jan. 29, 1982. Released only a couple of months after the launch of MTV on Aug. 1, 1981, “Physical” won the Grammy for Video of the Year. What is ironic is that Newton-John had such immense success with this song in light of the fact that her paternal grandfather, Max Born, was both a physicist and the father of quantum mechanics. A best friend of Albert Einstein, not only did Born win the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1954, but he also has the distinction of having taught the most people who would go on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics.
April 12, 1981, marked the day that Tulsi Gabbard was born. The top song in the land was “Kiss on My List,” the second chart-topper for Daryl Hall and John Oates, who with their six number one songs and other top 10 hits would go on to become the most successful duo in Billboard Hot 100 history.
Some of the songs that were atop the charts when 2020 presidential candidates were born are well-known, while a couple are obscure and forgotten. A few of these number one songs are significant in Billboard chart history.
While the supermarket tabloid analyses of candidates based on their astrological signs claim to make political and leadership predictions, the number one song at the time of a presidential candidate’s birth does not denote any predictive speculation on the candidate as a person or public figure. However, the history of these songs, which many candidates have a connection to based on their date of birth, are certainly more interesting and culturally relevant than their horoscopes.
The writer is the blogmaster at BeatlesHistorian.com and is part owner of a business in Mystic.
