The Westerly Sun needed a paperboy, and I needed a job.
It was the summer of 1966 and I was about to start seventh grade at Chariho High. The place was Schoolhouse Lane in the mill village of Carolina, straddling Charlestown and Richmond. Though I didn’t know it at the time, it was the start of a lifelong attachment to The Sun that inspired a career in journalism.
Six nights a week, I peddled The Sun door-to-door to 31 customers, including the Moody family, Mrs. Bitgood, Mr. Bentley and St. Mary’s Church, where the priest once gave me a $20 tip for Christmas — a sizeable sum in those days. The headlines were about LBJ and Vietnam and local news, like “Sophomore entry ruled best” at a Stonington science fair.
Residents relied on me to keep them in touch, around the world and around the corner. A rusty but reliable three-speed bike was my information delivery system, the equivalent of today’s Internet. If I had an extra copy, I’d give it to the old guys chewing the fat on the corner at Wright’s Garage, where a shiny new ’66 Rambler sat in the showroom nearby.
The route ended most nights with a rest stop at Melbourne’s variety store where I happily squandered part of the day’s profits on Devil Dogs and Yankee Doodles.
The Carolina route was inherited from Jimmy Brear, the neighborhood tough guy, but he gave me some good advice. The Sun will offer one and a third cents for each paper sold, he said, but with no other kid asking to take the route, hold out for 3 cents, which I did (the paper cost 7 cents in those days).
The Sun was an evening, not an afternoon, newspaper, and on cold winter nights the bundle often landed on Schoolhouse Lane after dark. The paper’s unusual publication schedule meant my day off was Saturday, and Sunday’s paper was heavier with two sections. I lugged them through town in my shoulder bag as fast as possible to get home and watch “The FBI” on TV.
To the people of Carolina and elsewhere, The Sun was always there. If you made the honor roll, got married or had a car accident, it made the paper. The nightly one-liner filler material on the back page known as “Sunbeams” reminded you what time to turn on your car’s “motor vehicle lamps.”
High school sports were a staple of Sun coverage. That opened doors.
With help from Chariho’s legendary baseball coach, Henry “Skip” Kenyon, The Sun paid me to keep score and phone in details from ball games. There was time to “keep the book,” as the coach called it, because as a left-handed relief pitcher who never mastered throwing a curve, my game appearances were rare.
For two dollars a game, I provided enough raw material for John Kendzia, the Sun sports editor, to fashion a “write-up” for the next day’s paper. Home games against rivals Westerly or Wheeler attracted more readers and required more detail.
That led to writing wrap-ups of sandlot games in the Chariho Youth League on Kenyon’s typewriter at his house in Wyoming, where I spun sports cliches like “fans were chewing their fingers to the bone” and “Jim Fiske, a popular curve-balling relief specialist.”
The sandlot stories didn’t pay money. But The Sun ran them under my byline on its sports pages, and seeing your own name in bold type was worth more than money to a 16-year-old kid who dreamed of becoming a real journalist someday.
By then, I had decided journalism would be a great career — especially on radio or TV. WERI in Westerly gave me a $5-a-week job as a radio “stringer,” calling in Chariho stories for its newscasts.
But everything about newspapers remained fascinating, from headline jargon to photo captions.
In high school, I “published” a Sun parody, with make-believe news of classmates and teachers and hand-drawn art, poking fun at the Sun’s preoccupation with the minutiae of daily life.
My two-page Sun knock-off had articles about the Chariho driver-ed teacher, Mr. Bliven, getting into a car crash in Westerly that naturally was his own fault, and a story about students suspended for violating the school’s “no touch rule” that forbade kissing and hugging between classes.
The faux Sun, with its flush-right layout handwritten in ballpoint pen on broadsheet paper from The Sun itself, even duplicated the little postage stamp-sized ads for Ray Willis Toys, S & S Liquor Mart and Chickadee Farms. At my upcoming 50th high school reunion, I will pass out copies of the make-believe, and by now slightly mildewed, paper to my classmates.
With The Sun boosting a teenage reporter’s self-confidence, journalism became a hobby, passion and calling.
For more than three decades, I have been a reporter, bureau chief, columnist and editorial writer for the biggest newspapers in Florida, covering everything from Category 5 hurricanes to COVID-19 while experiencing the massive disruption of the news industry itself.
From Tallahassee, after all these years, The Westerly Sun’s gravitational pull is still powerful. I still read it online, hoping to find out what’s happening in Hope Valley and to look for familiar names in the obituaries.
It all began on those streets in Carolina.
Steve Bousquet is editorial page editor of the South Florida Sun Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale and a former state capitol bureau chief for the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald. He earlier reported for WPLG-TV in Miami and for WJAR-TV in Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.