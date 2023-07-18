When acclaimed actor Alan Arkin died last week, few tributes to him mentioned that his father, David Arkin, co-wrote the song “Black and White”, which became a number one hit for Three Dog Night. His father, David Arkin, co-wrote the song “Black and White” with David Robinson, which was written in celebration of the 1955 Supreme Court decision of Brown vs. Board of Education. Recorded at the time by a handful of artists, it was Three Dog Night that had the hit with it, topping the charts for one week in September 1972. While it represented the third and final number one hit for Three Dog Night, it can be considered a compelling argument for a conspiracy theory.
The term “conspiracy theory” been elevated from subjects like Roswell and the Kennedy assassination into mainstream media coverage after the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, and especially now with the upstart presidential candidacy of Robert Kennedy, Jr. Well, if the public tires of the political conspiracy theories, there is also a more entertaining conspiracy theory that Three Dog Night hit songs, especially their chart-toppers, were all written by someone with a famous family member.
For instance, David Arkin’s son, of course, was actor Alan Arkin, and his grandson is actor Adam Arkin. Alan Arkin twice received Oscar nominations for Best Actor, the first for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” and the second for “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter”. Nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the 2012 film “Argo”, Arkin won his first and only Oscar for the 2006 movie Little Miss Sunshine for Best Supporting Actor.
“Mama Told Me (Not to Come)”, Three Dog Night’s first number one song, was written by Randy Newman. It stayed on top for two weeks in July 1970. The song has the distinction of being the number one song on the very first edition of Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40” on the weekend of July 4, 1970. Randy Newman, an accomplished songwriter/singer himself, is the nephew of the famed composers Alfred, Emil and Lionel Newman; all three worked on film scores in Hollywood. Alfred Newman won nine Academy Awards, more than any other composer in Oscar history. Emil Newman worked on over 200 films and tv shows, earning an Oscar nomination in 1941. Lionel Newman’s career with 20th Century Fox spanned 46 years and 200 movies. He also wrote several classic tv themes such as “Dobie Gillis” and “Daniel Boone”. It is no surprise that since the 1980’s Randy Newman has concentrated on writing film scores.
Similarly, the second number one hit by the iconic 1970’s band is totally in keeping with the conspiracy theory of the song’s writer having a famous relative. “Joy to the World” topped the charts for six weeks in April and May 1971. It was written by Hoyt Axton, the son of famed songwriter Mae Boren Axton, who was known as the “Queen Mother of Nashville”. Mae Boren Axton’s most famous credit is co-writing the hit song “Heartbreak Hotel” for a young Elvis Presley. She also introduced an unknown Elvis Presley to Colonel Tom Parker. Hoyt Axton also wrote several other hits such as “Never Been to Spain” by Three Dog Night and “No No Song” by Ringo Starr, in addition to many country hits.
Even hit songs by Three Dog Night that did not top the charts fuel this pattern. The songwriting team of Paul Williams and Roger Nichols wrote hit songs for Three Dog Night, such as “An Old Fashion Love Song”, “The Family of Man”, and “Out in the Country”. The duo also wrote The Carpenters’ hits “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Rainy Days and Mondays”. Paul Williams is the brother of songwriter Mentor Williams who wrote “Drift Away”, the famous 1973 number one hit for Dobie Gray, which later was a major hit for Uncle Kracker in 2004.
“Eli’s Coming” was a very early hit for the band, reaching # 10 on the charts in 1969. It was written by famed songwriter Laura Nyro, who also wrote “Wedding Bell Blues” for The 5th Dimension, “And When I Die” by Blood, Sweat and Tears, and “Stoned Soul Picnic” by The 5th Dimension. Nyro is the niece of famous New York artists Theresa Bernstein and William Meyerowitz.
Surely, the conspiracy theories we seem to hear about these days on a regular basis lack credibility and fall short in projecting truths. Between 1969 and 1975, Three Dog Night had twenty Top 40 hits and eleven Top Ten hits. That prominent actor Alan Arkin died without major newspapers recognizing his father’s great accomplishments, presented a compelling opportunity to present the unique situation of hit songs by Three Dog Night being written by someone with a famous family member. For a change, it represents a conspiracy theory that is totally truthful, and also brings to mind some great songs and cherished memories.
The writer is an independent public relations strategist in Connecticut and the blogmaster of BeatlesHistorian.com.
