My wife, Charman, and I were excited about our visit at the Shelter Harbor Inn on Route 1, 5 miles east of the Town of Westerly. Hurricane Henri prevented our celebrating our family history in person. One-hundred and ten years ago, in 1911, my grandparents and their daughters, Elizabeth and Miriam (my mother), stayed in the same place. Henry J. Heidenis and his family had accepted the offer of Dr. Franklin Lawson to spend time at this newly purchased farm house and its 430 acres. He was developing a community aimed especially at musicians to purchase lots and spend summers at this planned community called Musicolony.
Henry Heidenis, then principal of P.S. 1 in New York City, was not a musician but saw the opportunity of a wonderful place for summer vacations. He built the third or fourth permanent home in the colony on Wagner Road, a home now owned by my niece, Kathy Connolly. My grandfather was very active in this new community. He drafted the rules for the “Householders Association” and served as its moderator for several years. He was truly one of the founders of this community.
A favorite story of my mother was the weekly trip to Westerly that my grandparents took to attend Mass every Sunday at Immaculate Conception Church. In full Sunday dress they rowed from the Point Dock at the end of Wagner Road to Weekapaug. There they took a horse-drawn trolley into town. After church they did their shopping for the week. While some stores were closed on Sunday, Westerly was home to a number of Seventh Day Baptists who celebrated the Sabbath on Saturday. There was a grocery store, a hardware store, adry goods store, etc., sufficient for Henry and Margaret’s needs. Fresh vegetables and groceries were available from tradespeople who visited the colony.
After Henry’s death in 1933, my mother, Miriam Heidenis Brennan, took possession of the house. My mom, my four brothers and sisters and I began spending summers at what was now called Shelter Harbor in 1934 or 1935. I have spent summer time here ever since. Since I am the only survivor of my siblings, I may hold title as the longest living resident of Shelter Harbor.
One of the untold stories of Shelter Harbor is the number of single and very independent women who owned homes in the colony. They included Miss Simpson, Miss Goodrich, Miss White, Miss Todd, the Misses Wheatcroft, Hope Warner and Misses Mary and Martha Hoagland. I remember all of these women vividly, because I called on them as the 11-year-old reporter for a weekly publication called “Seaside Topics.” The news was pretty much naming the guests at various homes. I earned 7 cents for each line published.
Although I have enjoyed all of the almost nine decades that I have visited here, the best memories were my high school years, in the late forties and early fifties. There was finally a small group of young people my age. We were all friends and we had lots of good times on the pond and at the beach. Two of them were very special: Joan Levering (my first girlfriend) and Brad Boss, with whom I sailed and palled around with those four-plus years.
After my mother died, my sister, Miriam Brennan, hosted me and my family. Since Miriam’s death eight years ago, Kathy Connelly has welcomed Charman and me, including my daughter Sarah, her husband, Brad Hameister, and my granddaughter, Everleigh. Everleigh is the fifth generation of my family to come here.
As I recall the 87 summers that I have come to Shelter Harbor, I extend this wish to all current residents: I wish your family also a 110-year legacy in beautiful Shelter Harbor.
The writer, 88, has been a lifetime activist for social justice. He served 10 years as a Paulist priest before marrying and raising a family in suburban Chicago.
