Gary Piver’s murder by vehicular violence was not just another tragedy. He is not simply another obituary. Or only an additional statistic. Gary’s vehicular manslaughter was a preventable death. Proof of negligence. A siren for immediate attention to Pawcatuck, Stonington and Mystic’s streets.
While our state and local leaders hold moments of silence, and write commemorative, sorrowful posts on social media platforms, we are neglecting the action that tragedies like Gary’s calls to attention. Words are only words until they are backed by action. Ink on paper sitting on top of desks, or in file cabinets, overshadowed by other piles of ink on paper, just collecting dust and becoming more distant thoughts in the minds of our powerful people; people who are elected and trusted to care for and protect a community.
Our roads were established with the sole reason of moving people and allowing them to transport themselves easier to their destinations. Route 1 is the oldest established bicycle route that spans from Maine all the way to Florida. A historic fixture. However, somewhere along the way, we began to see this state route transform with ignorance, only prioritizing vehicular traffic. The route grew unsafe as more time passed, and to date is the deadliest it has ever been. Our government agencies have entirely stripped the right of transportation equity and safety — also a socioeconomic requirement — from the people residing and traveling our communities by bicycle or by foot. It should also stand as a reminder that these are historical methods of transportation; the foundation our roads were built on. Since 2015, there have been nearly 4,817 bicycle crashes, leading to 41 fatalities, and 411 critical injuries in our state. This is separate from the 11,560 crashes involving pedestrians; resulting in 460 fatalities and 1,734 critical injuries, also statewide.
One state government transportation agency, Southeastern Connecticut Council of Government (SCCOG), stated that they were not aware of Gary’s death as of the Thursday following (three days later). This statement came as a gut punch. Is it not their job to have a pulse on these things? These are measurements and indicators that pinpoint local areas of need within their role of transportation planning. SCCOG was questioned regarding the action that the state agency planned to take in response to Gary’s death. One statement made deflected the need for attention to the area entirely. It was stated that aside from developed neighborhoods, the stretch of Route 1 between Pawcatuck and Mystic is sparsely developed resulting in high speeds. Along with a remark that the area pertaining to Piver’s accident is “not conducive to safe cycling” because of existing conditions: lane width variances, insufficient crossing opportunities, unlinked stretches of sidewalk, lack of crosswalk marking. Yet, SCCOG formerly proposed the Eastern Shoreline Path, a bikeway spanning from Old Lyme to the RI/CT border traveling Route 1 a majority of the way. Instead of proposing immediate action items that could be implemented to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians on Route 1, SCCOG deflects and dismisses the glaring safety issues requiring critical, timely action; issues they reinforced their awareness of. The organization also negates and dismisses the socio-economic need of this stretch. While the agency claims that Route 1 is not conducive to safe cycling — one of the two original historic bicycle routes in the nation — they deemed it the perfect platform for their push of the Eastern Shoreline Path plan and design. An idea that can be accredited to SCCOG’s 2019 Regional Bike / Ped Plan. However, SCCOG’s Eastern Shoreline Path plan is interesting because it removes people from Route 1 at the Greenhaven intersection in Wequetequock. This requires riders to connect Pawcatuck and Westerly via an indirect route; one that travels off-road and through Barn Island. This proves a few things: the dismissal of a group of people who may not have bikes suitable for off-road riding, and that the design of this proposal goes against the pillar of multimodal networks; one that acts to protect and ensure riders have direct, efficient routes to and from desirable destinations. Instead of addressing an area that the organization outwardly deemed as “not conducive to safe cycling” — which we know based on Gary’s death & several others — the agency would rather deflect reforming this stretch of Route 1 entirely, dissolving a right to transportation equity for a large population.
Consistently, Stonington has been absent from SCCOG’s transportation plans, but has been highlighted by the organization as a flagship destination and tourism leader for our state.
Aside from social media posts or moments of silence, several elected local and state officials have been called to action. While condolences are appropriate, adequate, tangible action items are a literal lifeline as we move forward.
Just two weeks ago, a roundtable was requested by Mystic Cycle Centre Owners — Allison & Chris Palmer — and Bike Stonington President Jennifer Lacker. The three bicycle equity advocates met with First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, state Rep. Aundre Bumgardner, state Rep. Greg Howard, a representative from CTDOT, and a representative from Stonington’s Economic Development Commission. A SCCOG representative was invited, but did not attend. The goal of the meeting was simple: humanize a conversation surrounding bike use and safety projects that need to take priority at a local level. Bicycle use within our local landscape was depicted with supporting data from Mystic Cycle Centre’s previous three years of business. Crash data, traffic volume of our major corridors, tourism and our influx of 1.8 million visitors annually, and the need for pedestrian projects to also address cyclist framework simultaneously were topics discussed. There was attention drawn to the several transportation agencies that create overlapping transportation reports and studies, but do not work together to minimize cost and efforts for implementation. The town and state spend upwards of $250,000 per study and transportation plan; many of them sit putrefied on shelves or in filing cabinets. Specifically, the 2010 Mystic Mobility Study was conducted and no movement has been made towards the bicycle opportunities highlighted 13 years ago.
Since Gary’s death, one state leader that responded with an action item reflecting a step in the right direction was state Rep. Greg Howard. The Stonington Police Department also feels the weight of Gary Piver’s death having experienced a similar accident with one of their officers in recent weeks. Howard stated in a response that he realizes we need change on our streets. He is happy to help. He acknowledged that victims quickly receive the scrutiny of stigma in these situations; the department’s officer was hit in broad daylight with lights flashing as a cautionary and did everything to alert car users of his presence. Howard realizes that our streets need reform; we need car users to slow down. He is aware that bike lanes are a long-term focus, a vision that we need to act on sooner. Howard is dedicated to direct conversations with DOT Engineers who he has invited to our area to personally provide tours that point out where we require immediate attention on our roadways. He has also invited allies Mystic Cycle Centre & Bike Stonington to be part of these guiding efforts.
Danielle Chesebrough has also organized a meeting with the Newington Office of DOT (the department’s main office) to continue the roundtable discussion. This will act to serve as a gateway for harnessing the existing opportunities our town and state can act on immediately: increased signage, areas that fall within the guidelines to be repainted as they sit, addressing speed limits, pedestrian and bicycle bridge installations, etc. Aside from Chesebrough, state representatives, DOT representatives, Bike Stonington president, and Mystic Cycle Centre Owners plan to be in attendance. The meeting is slated for the end of this coming week.
While we see many sidewalk projects as a current focus, it is important to note: bicycles are legally not permitted to ride on the sidewalks. Cyclists can be ticketed for breaking this law. This is why bicycle infrastructure, bike lanes specifically, are so critical.
To expand on that, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has a program called Vendor In Place. Vendor in Place was created to reinforce that DOT is including bicycle and pedestrian framework with every repaving project. No trace of bicycle infrastructure can be detected in our towns of Pawcatuck, Stonington and Mystic. When the DOT was pressed to learn why this step was being ignored, an agency traffic engineer responded that they have reduced standard lane widths. While this is a method said to be traffic calming, it still dismisses their responsibility to do more per VIP program guidelines. Alternatively, it was stated that the DOT does allow bike lanes on state roads, but they require the local towns to maintain them. This does not address why the bike lanes are being ignored within the many repaving projects, past and present. It also indicates that the town and state need to improve their relationship in working together. It is evident that this is not a frictionless relationship. DOT’s representative additionally stated that there are many grants that exist for funding opportunities. Specifically, the Vision Zero Council is proposing House bill HB05917, which acts to take back our streets with speed cameras, red light ticketing, bike lane procurement, and will require communities to have Complete Streets, a plan that implements multimodal framework to provide transportation equity.
The stretch of Route 1 where Gary Piver was killed has a few critical reasons for immediate action. The area is directly in a school zone. Students who live too close to have bus services are required to walk, ride their bicycles, or obtain a ride to school. Many kids can be seen walking across the bridge of Gary’s accident site going to and from school daily. In addition, this stretch of Route 1 has a dismissed socioeconomic need. There are several low-income housing complexes, housing a large population. Within these communities, there are many residents who require access to walking and bicycling as their sole methods of transportation. This is also why we always see walkers and people on bikes in this area. Should this demographic be required to travel out and around their destinations on in-direct routes? That is not the point of multimodal networks. Multimodal byways act to serve the purpose of connecting desirable destinations both directly and safely. This extends access to businesses, workplaces, emergency services, human services, schools, etc. All places this population requires access to without challenge. Route 1 is the artery providing access to these places.
In past attempts to seek movement on this issue, Mystic Cycle Centre Owners and Bike Stonington have received responses that our area is unique and unable to accommodate these multimodal networks. Yet, other coastal towns with large volumes of tourism influx, Newport, R.I., to be exact, have put safety frameworks in place. Moreover, the city of New Haven has the most beautiful bicycle framework system on their streets. If large, bustling cities can achieve these projects, and subsequently accomplish safe, frictionless transportation for all road users, smaller towns like Pawcatuck, Stonington, and Mystic certainly can as well.
The pandemic changed our landscape related to biking. Our towns saw a 600% increase in ridership between 2020-22. It is important to also add that throughout the duration of the pandemic, Mystic Cycle Centre, specifically, experienced a large volume of customers whom they had never met in their 30 years of business. New people were entering the sport. 50% of pandemic customers were new to the bike shop, whether former riders or people with brand new interest in biking. This is astounding and speaks to a notable shift. Through the pandemic, biking became important to so many; for the physical and mental wellness components, a sense of safety in an imminent time, a way to bond with loved ones while maintaining social distancing guidelines, and an outlet for shared experience, bonding, and sense of adventure.
An attitude towards vacations has even shifted to include destinations where riders can bring their bikes with them. We see 1.8 million visitors annually; many arrive at their destination of Mystic, bikes in tow, with grave disappointment in realization of how unfriendly we are towards bicycles. In contrast, there are several coastal towns, like ours, that have achieved the exact opposite.
There is also an important phenomenon to draw attention to. Electric bikes have changed our local streets. SCCOG noted in their 2023-50 Transportation Plan draft that bicycle safety needs in rural towns like ours were less critical due to hilly terrain that differs from sub-urbanized areas. They suggested that cyclists do not desire to bike this topography. This statement could not be further from the truth. Electric bikes allow riders to bike everywhere, without limitation. They also allow riders to cover more ground faster than they ever could before. However, it must be understood that quality electric bicycles — those offered by reputable, quality brands — are designed within the legal parameters of our roads, with maximum speeds that do not surpass 28 MPH. Connecticut law allows electric bikes that travel up to speeds of 28 MPH. Contrary to belief, reputable, quality electric bikes do not have throttles. The bikes that do are put to market by lower-quality brands with little consciousness of safety and legality. All reputable electric bikes require the user to pedal for assistance to engage. This is the only way the bike will move. The harder the rider works, the faster the bike will go, but it will never surpass the maximum speed setting.
We are barred by excuses. Stagnancy over advocacy. Attitudes that blame cyclists versus provide safety and equity for them. Cemented in stalling action that is rooted in ignorance versus acting with intention. Blatant disregard over urgency. Robbing a population of an equal right to safety and transportation. Dismissing a socio-economic need and right by state law. Contributing to the soaring death rate of cyclists and pedestrians that has reached an all-time historical high to date.
So quickly we pass blame on the cyclist. Our car population needs to acknowledge their responsibility of operating a deadly weapon. Drivers are always distracted. They are constantly in a rush versus ensuring they travel in a way that does not put others at risk. The drivers of our roadways desperately need to slow down. They need to put down their phones. They need to stop playing with the endless technology built into their cars, always in front of their faces. Driving is a privilege, one that requires safe operation of a motor vehicle. There is a very egocentric attitude connected to motor vehicle operators, devoid of acknowledging anyone else on the road, and absent of the patience required to remove friction projected onto other road users. How often do we witness a driver with road rage in response to having to wait 30 seconds for another car to turn, a pedestrian to cross the road, or to safely pass a bicyclist? Too often. It should also be noted that the legal requirement of space between a car and cyclist is 3 feet. More often than not, Gary’s case being the most recent example, that buffer is not granted by motor vehicle operators.
If you believe that cars are not the problem, strike a conversation with a local EMT that responds to car incidents multiple times daily. Or, speak with a law enforcement officer who also responds to car emergencies and tickets vehicles multiple times daily for breaking the law.
Yet, the stigma that follows cyclists insinuates that the person must have a drug or alcohol problem to ghastly choose such a mode of transportation. Community members instantly make statements that imply the death or injury was something the victim asked for. Instant questions like: “Did they have lights?”, “Were they wearing a helmet?”, and in Gary Piver’s case, “Why was he riding in the dark so late at night?”. A man was just murdered on his bicycle. Left for dead. A man was left for dead and the majority questions why he was out late? It is unacceptable to diminish the tragedy of Gary’s murder with statements that place blame on him. Gary did not ask for this. Instead, we should focus on the actions that should have preceded and what has to follow to protect riders.
A pedestrian bridge over the Anguilla Brook is a request we have been making for years to deter the inalterable harm Gary was victim to.
Let us also be reminded that Gary Piver was a living breathing human. One with an honorable life. He was a son. A brother. An Uncle. A friend. A co-worker. A role model. A cyclist. He was loved by many and had a positive impact on the lives he touched. This is a tragedy that robbed Gary of his life and left him in his most vulnerable position: hit by a car, left for dead, lying in Route 1. Had our state and local governments listened to our pleas for bicycle framework and acted with immediacy, Gary’s life may have been spared. What happened to Gary could have happened to any reader’s husband, son, brother, nephew, grandson. It can be avoided in the future with pressure on our people to act.
We could have done more to prevent this.
State transportation organizations need to respond to this tragedy with action that feels adequate. Action that will prevent future loss at the inconsolable cost of one’s life. They need to implement a solution that ensures the equity and protection for those who choose, within their given right, to travel our roads by bicycle. Tragedies like these are easily avoidable with small steps towards a long-term goal. Stagnancy leaves us here in the weight of Gary Piver’s death. Action is the only thing that awakens the change that needs to come.
If you would like to take action and advocate, please join Bike Stonington. We also urge you to sign a petition for the installation of bike lanes on Route 1: https://www.change.org/sharetheroadstonington.
The writer is the co-owner of Mystic Cycle Center and the vice president of Bike Stonington. To view a longer version of this letter, see thewesterlysun.com/opinion.
