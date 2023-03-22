The unofficial motto of the U.S. Postal Service is “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stops these couriers.” In this same spirit, a group of local citizens, rain or shine, has assembled each Sunday morning on the front steps of Westerly’s Post Office in town for nearly three years. They stand peacefully to deliver a message about equity and inclusion. Who are they? Why are they there?
They are our neighbors, friends, coworkers, and relatives — we see them in the grocery store and church, at children’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events, in coffee shops, and running errands in town. They are ordinary citizens who, like so many of us, care deeply about all who call Westerly home and those who come to work and play here.
Their arc of activism began in June 2020, inspired by 200 folks gathered at the post office in the wake of George Floyd’s death and buoyed by a longing to create space for loving and practical conversations about racism and diversity in Westerly.
By December 2020, they began to host and take part in community conversations with town leaders, including members of clergy, law enforcement, the Westerly Public Library, School Committee, Town Council, Chamber of Commerce, United Theatre, and WARM Center. They wanted to share experiences, listen to the realities of the impact of racism and bias in town, and discuss possible solutions. Participants shared thoughtful stories and perspectives and helped everyone to know one another and envision ways to thrive as we meet the changing needs of our community.
These warmly received conversations encouraged them to organize their efforts to advocate for change. They committed to the hard work of social change and educating themselves and others about inequity’s economic and social costs, not just for people of color, but for all. In January 2021, the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition (ARC) was founded.
Today they are a coalition of volunteers; they have a website, and 250 subscribers read their weekly newsletter.
Our town is beautiful — rich in talent, ideas, and energy. Our history includes indigenous peoples, immigrants, newcomers, people of color, folks with different abilities, and many more, some unseen and many underrepresented. Social change is community-building, and as ARC embraces the evolving face of Westerly’s character, they invite you to join, hear their voices, views, and stories, and share your own. ARC has no affiliation with any state or national organization. They require only a sincere, open heart and a desire for inclusivity and equity. ARC is a big project, but collective action brings forth the best in all.
ARC is on a journey committed to the belief that when people come together to mentor, learn, and speak up and out, they contribute to a community deeply respectful of all races, ethnic groups, and identities with space for many cultures, a community that treats all peoples with respect, love, and openness so our children have many role models on their pathway to become thoughtful and creative human beings and citizens.
Reformers have long recognized love as the most powerful driver of social change. The civil rights leaders who initiated our nation’s reckoning with racism in the 1950s and 1960s did so in the name of love. Their monumental advocacy aimed to create a “beloved community,” an idea popularized by Martin Luther King Jr. as a vision of social harmony. ARC holds the fullness of this vision. It is now even more apparent that working with one another meaningfully and consciously is the only path forward. This means listening deeply, discerning the unspoken needs of all people, and building systems to respond to those needs.
Together, we can accomplish so much; when we lift one of us, we lift all; when one group succeeds, all succeed, and our community flourishes. Rejecting fear and divisiveness and embracing collaboration, positivity, and love — yes, love — we keep one another fully alive — we keep Westerly fully alive. Community success is not zero-sum; no one needs to lose for another to succeed; every gain benefits all. Inclusivity and equity are a community win-win.
This column is the first in a monthly series from Westerly ARC. In each column, ARC members will write about social reform issues affecting our communities and town, multiculturalism, local happenings, and personal stories. This column continues ARC’s community conversations. It seeks to transcend barriers, build and reform systems, and use our resources to benefit all. We hope these columns help us educate, empower, and embrace one another — our similarities and differences — and celebrate our community as the sum of us.
This column is written by members of the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, which embraces multiculturalism to address racism. ARC meets on the steps of the Westerly Post Office each Sunday, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome. Learn more and subscribe to ARC’s newsletter at westerlyarc.weebly.com. Contact them at westerlyarc@gmail.com.
