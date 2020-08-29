Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.