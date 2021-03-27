CAM HINCHEY, Stonington basketball, Junior: Hinchey scored 42 points in two games for the Bears. Hinchey made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points in a loss to Ledyard. He hit his first six shots from beyond the arc. He followed that with six 3s and 19 points in an ECC South Division Tournament win over Montville.

KYLE KESSLER, Wheeler basketball, freshman: Kessler nailed a jumper with 5.1 seconds remaining to lift Wheeler past Putnam, 51-50, in an ECC North Division Tournament game. Kessler finished with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and seven assists in Wheeler’s first win of the season.

Vote

View Results