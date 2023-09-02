HOPKINTON — “In the light of the home, the liquor saloon is an outlaw!” Powerful phrases rang from the lips of temperance speakers every Sunday, echoing off the walls of Hope Valley’s Methodist Episcopal Church.
The church had been organized around 1845 at a Canonchet schoolhouse, with a church building erected in Rockville in 1846. Five years later, the building was taken down and moved to Hope Valley. By the early 1900s, it had become inactive and was later sold to the Roman Catholic Diocese to become St. Joseph’s Church.
During the autumn of 1882, the church was being used for Richmond Temperance Union meetings, as it had been for almost two years. That September, 28-year-old store clerk John Crawford Fenner of Arcadia spoke on the ways in which liquor wasted intelligence, stamina and character.
After Fenner’s speech, 48-year-old Rev. Daniel Davis stood up. The Maryland native had once been a slave and now lived with his wife, Almira, in Richmond. He spoke about his own first experience with intoxicating drink. It was a comical story and most laughed. But the president of the organization, Rev. Joseph Northup, did not. Through verbally abusive remarks, he let Davis know he didn’t appreciate the story and had a mind to “give him a rap” he would not soon forget. Davis politely defended himself and then took his seat.
By the end of October, some of the church members decided they could no longer tolerate the “insulting and abusive remarks” Northup had a habit of making, or the “spite, malice and slander” they accused him of. Two church trustees, 44-year-old basket-maker Daniel Saley and 29-year-old Edwin Lewis Boss, sent Northup the following letter: “Dear Sir, It has been moved and seconded by the members of the Methodist Episcopal Church that there shall not be any more Gospel Temperance Meetings held after this date, Oct the 30, under the present leadership. For there is more hurt than good arising therefrom and moved that the Trustees notify you of the same.”
Those devoted to Northup retaliated. They announced that, under his presidency, nearly 500 people had signed a pledge to abstain from alcohol. They exhibited shock that he, whom they felt deserved respect, should be forbidden to carry on his work within the church.
The ousters clarified that they were not forbidding temperance meetings, they were forbidding them under Northup’s leadership. One resident wrote to the local newspaper:“I do not know of one single inebriate who has been reclaimed from the paths of intemperance by Mr. Northup nor do I remember any homes that have been particularly blessed through his labors.”
Charles Chase, a 48-year-old businessman, came to Northup’s defense and offered him the use of Chase Hall, at the corner of Main Street and Bank Street, for his temperance meetings. The first Sunday in November, Northup lectured at the hall to about 200 people. The next week, over 400 arrived.
Charles’ 15-year-old daughter, Mary Chase, played the organ during meetings and, after the third assemblage, collections were taken in which to pay for use of the hall. Consistently, 200 to 400 people filled the building each week to hear Northup cry out against the evils of alcohol.
A blacksmith, Northup had entered the Advent ministry in 1864 and began preaching in Westerly, Wakefield and North Kingstown. Upon his death from pneumonia in 1904, he was serving as pastor of Scituate’s Advent church.
Northup had a way of splitting the God-fearing into two sides; those who felt he was condescending and un-Christian-like, and those who hung on his every word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.