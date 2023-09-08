WESTERLY — On Sept. 26, 1912, 18-year-old Annie Sisson stood waiting for the train at the Westerly railroad depot. Dressed in a black, close-fitting hobble skirt, a white sailor blouse and a bright red sombrero rolled up in the front, she headed to California.
Several months before, Annie was reading a magazine when she came across an ad placed by a man looking for a wife. His name was Robert Moss, a native of Tennessee who was widowed with three children. Robert was more than two decades older than Annie, but she was intrigued by the high-class life he lived as proprietor of the Texas Oak House in Fresno.
Annie and Robert corresponded by letter before he mailed her a train ticket and $10 cash so that she could come out west. When she arrived California, she discovered that Robert didn’t own a hotel. He was merely employed as a dishwasher at one.
Her dramatic tale of disappointment made its way around town and she was placed at the county hospital to recover from shock. The Traveler’s Aid Society provided her with the money to return to Westerly.
Annie told friends and family members of the terrible deceit and disheartenment she’d suffered, but the letter-writing between she and Thomas resumed and she decided their interest in each other was real, despite him being what she referred to as a “clubfooted dishwasher.” She announced that she was going to return to California and marry Thomas.
Four months later, Thomas sent her another train ticket and $10 for traveling money. On Jan. 18, Annie went back to the Westerly depot and once again caught a train heading west.
The following month, she and Robert were married and she became a stepmother to 13-year-old Gertrude, 14-year-old Clarence and Carrie, who was the same age she was.
The marriage proved unsuccessful very quickly and Annie left Robert and came back east, settling in Pawcatuck. Within the next six years, she would marry three more times. However, she never obtained a single divorce.
During the summer of 1919, Annie was arrested in Windham County, Conn., charged with bigamy and held in Brooklyn Jail to await trial. She was now using the surname “Dawson,” the last name of her newest husband.
Only a few days later, she decided to escape her confinement. After managing to open the lock on her cell, the made her way to the laundry room where female prisoners were tasked with mending prison uniforms. From there she stole a pair of men’s khaki pants and a Panama hat. In disguise, she walked directly out of the jail and all the way to Danielson.
While in Danielson, Annie met a woman whom she told a tale of woe to. She explained that she had been walking for miles and that it would be so nice to have some more ladylike clothing to wear. The woman provided her with clothes and a hat. She then crossed paths with a gentleman she knew who gave her a ride to Pawcatuck.
After discovering Annie missing from the jail, police in nearby towns were put on alert regarding the female fugitive from justice. A few days later, she was captured by police in Pawcatuck and transported back to Brooklyn.
What became of Annie after that is a mystery, as nothing can be found. Perhaps she was let off on the charges and quietly settled in some far part of the country. Or perhaps she returned to the Westerly depot with tickets to more far-off places — seeking something she couldn’t find.
