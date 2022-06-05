June is Pride Month, a time to recognize the impact that LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) individuals have had on history, to celebrate their experiences and culture, and to remember those who have been lost due to violence and illness over the years. One way to show support is by learning about the history of pride, and the experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals. Here are some resources to get started.
Every year since 1971, the American Library Association has honored books for “exceptional merit relating to the gay/lesbian/bisexual/transgender experience”; these are now referred to as the Stonewall Book Awards. Awards include fiction and nonfiction for children as well as adults, so if you are looking for exceptional titles for any age group this is a great place to start. Winners from recent years include the lyrical novel “Thirty Names for Night” by Zeyn Joukhadar, Saeed Jones’ memoir “How We Fight for Our Lives” and “The Black Flamingo,” a coming of age novel by Dean Atta.
The Stonewall Book Award was named after the Stonewall uprising in 1969 — a series of events between police and protesters over the course of six days that are now largely considered the catalyst of the modern gay rights movement. If you’re not familiar with Stonewall, Marc Stein’s book “The Stonewall Riots: A Documentary History” is a fantastic resource, bringing together first-person accounts, photographs, political fliers, and more to paint a portrait of this momentous event. There’s also “Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Streets,” an engaging, illustrated book that works well for teens and adults alike.
If you’re not yet on Kanopy — the library’s on-demand video streaming platform — now’s the time. It truly has an amazing selection of documentaries and films, both new and older. A search for “LGBT” brings up a host of superb titles, from award-winners like “Moonlight” (2016) to lauded documentaries such as “We Were Here” (2011). You can access Kanopy on your phone, TV, or a desktop/laptop … all you need is a library card.
There are innumerable other resources at the library to help you become more informed on LGBTQ+ history, so please visit us to check them out! Remember, even though June is “Pride Month”, you can celebrate and support members of the LGBTQ+ community 365 days a year. The materials are always available.
Top Requested Books
1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
2. “City on Fire” by Don Winslow
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
4. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
5. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
6. “Fly Girl” by Ann Hood
7. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson
8. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
9. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline
10. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
Top Requested DVDs
1. “Licorice Pizza”
2. “The Beatles: Get Back”
3. “Dog”
4. “Uncharted”
5. “Morbius”
6. “The Batman”
7. “Father Stu”
8. “Succession: The Complete Third Season”
9. “The Worst Person in the World”
10. “The Outfit”
This week
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels (beginner friendly) yoga practice. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, towel, water bottle, and bug spray; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email at advocate@westerlylibrary.org to help connect you with local services/resources; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – Join us in Teen Space for a teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! No previous Dungeons & Dragons experience is needed, but registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water. The library will open at 1:00pm for Staff Development.
THURSDAY — 4-5 p.m., Teen Writers Workshop – Join us in the Teen Space to get feedback on your poems, short stories, personal essays, novels in progress — whatever you like to write! Registration is required; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Connelly Akstens – Please join us for an author talk in the Auditorium with Connelly Akstens! She will read from her autobiography, “Without Shame: Learning to Be Me”, followed by a Q & A.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us in Wilcox Park, on the back side of the pond, for an all-levels yoga class; 10-10:30 a.m., Kids Gardening – Help us plant seedlings from the Park Greenhouse into our new Youth Services Garden! Registration is required; 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writers Workshop – This group-led writing workshop meets twice monthly. All experience levels and genre interests welcome; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 6-9 p.m., Westerly Library and Wilcox Park 130th Anniversary Fundraiser – We’re celebrating 130 years with a soirée in Wilcox Park, featuring live music by the legendary Al Copley, a live auction, open bar and catered hors d’oeuvres. Get your tickets now, as it is sure to sell out!
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
