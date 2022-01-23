I am excited to let you all know that we started a Health and Wellness Book Club! It is certainly cliché to vow at the beginning of a new year, “This year, I am really going to focus on being both physically and mentally healthy!” Let’s face it, 2021 was a rough year. It is so important that we not put self-care on the backburner. I say it is time to make it a goal for 2022 and beyond to take time to be kind to yourself! I can say without hesitation that there is no harm in trying to achieve this particular goal.
You can join the book club to explore topics about health and wellness. We will be reading books on various subjects, including meditation, nutrition, self-improvement, green living, exercise, alternative healing, and happiness. The Health & Wellness Book Club is a judgment-free space for anyone interested in sharing their experiences and knowledge of wellness with other people. It is a fun, social way to explore ideas that integrate wellness and well-being into our daily lives.
For our first meeting we talked about “The Little Book of Hygge” and “The Little Book of Lykke” by Meik Wiking. They were both easy reads to get us started and helped us get more familiar with the concepts of Hygge (Hoo-ga) and Lykke (Loo-ka). Hygge loosely translates as a sense of comfort, togetherness, and well-being. Lykke is the practice of pursuing and finding the good that exists in the world around us every day. They are both simple concepts, but not always easy to integrate into our everyday lives. It was a fun time!
Keep in mind that this will be an informal exchange of ideas, so please always discuss any health issues or any changes you are thinking about making with your doctor. There are so many books coming out every day about health and wellness, so feel free to bring ideas for future book discussions. It can be ones you have read and loved or ones you would like to read. Please email me at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org so that you can receive the Zoom invitation for our next meeting. Check out our website calendar to find out what we’re reading. Hope to see you at our next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.!
This week
TUESDAY —1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on Zoom. Please email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details.
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Book Club – Join the teen librarian via Zoom or in person for book discussions, recommendations, and creative writing tips! For the month of January, we will be reading any book or graphic novel that deals with new beginnings. Preregistration is required. Please email teens@westerlylibrary.org at least one day in advance.
SATURDAY —10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo (weather permitting) or in the 3rd floor Terrace Room (in undesirable weather).
Caroline Badowski is a reference librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
