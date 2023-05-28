Westerly Library and Wilcox Park is known for many things. Books, certainly. Access to a variety of technologies, information, and programs. The sprawling park and beautiful gardens. Our dazzlingly charming, talented, and intelligent staff … I could go on and on. If we go back to the beginning, though, we are — at our core — a war memorial built in commemoration of the soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
In the words of Sally Coy, who led the library for 30 years: “From 1865 on, there had been considerable agitation in town for a Civil War Memorial, but nothing was done about it until 1889-90.” At this point, a sketch of the monument was created and about a thousand dollars was raised, but then things stalled. Finally, in 1891, Stephen Wilcox helped advance the project with his own proposition: he would donate $10,000 and a plot of land on Dixon House Square to be used as a Civil War Memorial and Public Library, but with one stipulation: the community needed to raise an additional $25,000 to match his gift. The response from the public was immediate and enthusiastic, and funds were quickly raised. In 1892, the Memorial and Library Association of Westerly was born.
Sadly, Stephen Wilcox passed away the year before the building was completed, but his vision of a “living war memorial” became a reality in August of 1894, when Westerly Library opened to the public. Back then — just as now — the building was much more than a house full of books. In addition to a library, gymnasium, and bowling alley, the building provided quarters and meeting space for the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of veterans. This group is especially relevant today; in 1868, they designated May 30 “Decoration Day,” a holiday to decorate the graves of Civil War soldiers. This eventually morphed into a day of honor for all veterans: Memorial Day.
Though many changes have been made to our building over years, Westerly Library and Wilcox Park continues to uphold the memory of the heroic soldiers who sacrificed their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Today, we encourage you to take some time to remember these brave men and women as well. Stop by the war memorial at the intersection of Grove Avenue and Granite Street, or take a moment of silence in the park. The library itself is closed today for the holiday, but please visit us tomorrow and take a walk through the beautiful building that Stephen Wilcox and the people of Westerly created — a living, and lasting, memorial.
Top Requested Books
- 1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
- 3. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
- 4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- 5. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 6. “Spare” by Prince Harry
- 7. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
- 8. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
- 9. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
- 10. “The Wager” by David Grann
Top Requested DVDs
- 1. “80 for Brady”
- 2. “Triangle of Sadness”
- 3. “Living”
- 4. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
- 5. “Moving On”
- 6. “Champions”
- 7. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
- 8. “Mafia Mamma”
- 9. “All Quiet on the Western Front (2023)”
- 10. “Marlowe”
This Week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club; 6-7 p.m., Flower Suncatchers – Join us in the Makerspace to designing and make a flower-filled suncatcher. Supplies are provided, but preregistration is required.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water, and meet at the YMCA side of the park; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5:45-7 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club Race Day – We’re wrapping up our 8 weeks of training by participating together in the Westerly Track and Athletic Club’s Tom McCoy Fun Run. The race is free, but registration through their website is required.
THURSDAY — 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Meet and hang out with other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12; 2-6 p.m., 2nd Annual Head to Toe Wellness Fair with Wood River Health – Stop by the esplanade in Wilcox Park for giveaways, raffles and plenty of resources to cover you from head to toe; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pride in the Park – Join us as we celebrate the beginning of Pride Month while connecting community members to resources and organizations. We will have resource tables, food, activities, and a collective art project!
SUNDAY — 9-10 a.m., Bark in the Park with Kevin Saunders – Join Fur & Feather’s Kevin Saunders out in Wilcox Park for a basic dog obedience class. Email furandfeathersct@gmail.com to register; 12-4 p.m., Music in the Park | Explorations in Atmospheric Sound – Bring a blanket and enjoy ambient and experimental music under the Japanese Pagoda tree.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
