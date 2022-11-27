There was a time when — being the book snob that I am — I wouldn’t dream of watching a TV or movie adaptation of a book before reading it. Blasphemy! Maybe the adaptations are getting better, or perhaps I’m just getting lazier, but these days I find myself watching the show to decide whether it’s worth reading the book. Whichever side you fall on, there is no shortage of books being made into TV series, and you can find a lot of them here at the library.
Some television adaptations are so popular that it’s easy to forget the book came first, and plenty of folks debate which version is better. “Game of Thrones” is one of the most obvious examples; author George R.R. Martin published the first book in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series back in 1996, and is still working on the final two installments. The TV version quickly outpaced Martin’s novels, and ran for eight epic seasons. “Outlander,” an ongoing series by Diana Gabaldon, followed a similar path, though the television series has so far had only six seasons and hasn’t caught up to the books. Both the original novels and the adaptations of these can be checked out through the library.
It’s pretty common for the TV adaptations to remain fairly loyal to the original books, but there are plenty of shows that enjoy taking creative liberties. One of my favorite examples of this is the BBC mystery crime drama “Sherlock,” which starred Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. The series is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes” detective stories, but is set in contemporary times and makes use of modern technology. As such, the show does deviate from the original source material quite a bit, but it’s done incredibly well and the acting is top-notch, so I imagine even Doyle would approve. There are four seasons, each with three episodes, and all of them are available through our consortium.
Unfortunately for us, a lot of TV series live on big streaming networks like Netflix, and are not currently available on DVD. A few that I’ve really enjoyed are “Normal People,” based on the book by Sally Rooney; “Little Fires Everywhere,” based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestselling novel; and “From Scratch,” a new and heartbreaking series based on the eponymously named memoir by Tembi Locke. Hopefully, eventually, these shows will be available through the library, but in the meantime you can enjoy reading the book versions or listening to them on audiobook.
Top requested books
1. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
2. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
3. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
4. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
6. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
7. “No Plan B” by Lee Child
8. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
Top requested DVDs
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Annika Season 1”
3. “The Woman King”
4. “The Power of the Dog”
5. “Don’t Worry Darling”
6. “Bullet Train”
7. “Three Thousand Years of Longing”
8. “Amsterdam”
9. “Smile.”
10. “2000 Mules”
This week
MONDAY — 9.a.m.-8 p.m., Letters to Santa – Mail your letters to Santa in our special Santa Mailbox, located in the Kids room, between November 26th-December 3rd.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Baby Playtime - This lap sit program for ages birth through 18 months includes stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play; 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Maker Club – With each month comes a new challenge! Craft your solution at home (using any supplies) and bring it to the next meeting to demonstrate and discuss. All ages and skill levels are welcome; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – An easy, introductory-level class perfect for beginners. This class is free, and held on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go | Handmade Holidays – Pick up a kit in Reference with everything you need to make yarn bird ornaments. First come, first served; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-3 p.m., Esports and Tabletop Games - Enjoy an afternoon of gaming with both tabletop and video games. Use our Nintendo Switch console or bring your own in handheld mode to play along with friends; 1:30-2 p.m., Kids Crafternoon | Skateboarding Reindeer – Supplies are provided for this fun craft, but are first come, first served.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
