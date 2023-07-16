The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were just announced, and now I have to cancel all of my summer plans to catch up on all these amazing shows. In order to be eligible for this year’s awards, TV shows had to have aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. It just so happens that about a hundred great shows aired in that time period, so the competition is fierce this year! I wish I had time and space to rave about all the nominees, but I don’t. So, here are a few that you can find at the library.
As a surprise to absolutely nobody, the HBO series “Succession” dominated this year, garnering 27 nominations, including three for lead actors (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong) and one for Lead Actress (Sarah Snook). Given that the show is all about family rivalry, it makes sense that they should be pitted against one another. Post-apocalyptic drama “The Last of Us” had 24 nominations, including one each for leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. We currently have the first three seasons of “Succession,” and “The Last of Us” will be available at the library later this month!
Actress Melanie Lynskey has seemingly been in every TV show in the last 15 years, and this year she was nominated for her roles in both “Yellowjackets” and “The Last of Us”. If you haven’t yet watched “Yellowjackets,” the drama about a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the Ontario wilderness, you can borrow the first season from the library. It’s incredibly gripping, with an amazing ensemble cast including Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis. If you love an ensemble, you’ll also want to watch “The White Lotus,” which earned a whopping 23 nominations. Last year it won five, including one for lead Jennifer Coolidge, who returned for season 2 (it’s an anthology series, so the second season includes a nearly brand new cast). Other dramas that were nominated this year include “House of the Dragon,” “Better Call Saul” and “The Crown,” all of which have seasons available on DVD at the library.
The competition is equally tough among comedy shows, including “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which you can check out now. Unfortunately, some of the frontrunners this year are only available through streaming services, such as “Ted Lasso” and “The Bear.” The latter stars Jeremy Allen White, who also starred in the American version of “Shameless,” which ran for 11 seasons (and yes, we have access to all of them). Though his performance was praised, this is his first Emmy nomination. Personally, I’m rooting for him!
The Emmys are currently scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, though this could shift due to the ongoing writers strike. That said, this gives you a solid two months to catch up on the many great TV shows that are up for awards, so visit us now to get started
Top Requested Books
- 1. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 3. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
- 4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
- 5. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- 6. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware
- 7. “The Wager” by David Grann
- 8. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager
- 9. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
- 10. “The Celebrants” by Steven Rowley
Top Requested DVDs
- 1. “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- 2. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- 3. “Are you there, God? It’s me, Margaret”
- 4. “John Wick. Chapter 4”
- 5. “The Ritual Killer”
- 6. “The Lost King”
- 7. “Mafia Mamma”
- 8. “Book Club: The Next Chapter”
- 9. “The Pope’s Exorcist”
- 10. “My Happy Ending”
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go | Faux Stained Glass – Swing by the 1st floor Makerspace to pick up a kit while supplies last; 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – An all levels yoga practice; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your yarn crafting skills with others; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels; 4-5 p.m., Teen Cryptid Club – Join us in ghost hunting, discussing alien landings, and cryptozoology.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly yarn craft club; 6-6:30 p.m., Family Craftnight – We will use watercolor paint on frozen ice sculptures.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Animation Nation – An exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program for ages 9-12. Registration is not required to join; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Check out the Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Telling a Story with Flowers – Teens can build a special bouquet that tells a story or sends a message to someone. Presented by Winter Bee Gardens; 3-3:30 p.m., Scary Story Society – This month, we’re discussing “A Small Zombie Problem” by K.G. Campbell; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited; 6-7 p.m., Edible Wild Mushrooms of New England - Join “The 3 Foragers” via Zoom to learn about the best edible mushrooms in southern New England by season. Preregistration is required. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for details.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us for yoga practice on the back side of the pond.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – Meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 1-3 p.m., Green Teens – Join us in caring for our Youth Garden and learning about conservation efforts; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 8-10 p.m., The Colonial Theatre presents “The Tempest” – Admission is free, but you must register at https://colonialtheaterart.org;
SUNDAY — 1-2 p.m., Tarzan Brown Memorial Dedication – Join us in celebrating Ellison Brown (“Tarzan”) and his newly enhanced stone memorial in Wilcox Park.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
