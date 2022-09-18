Libraries around the country have been celebrating Banned Books Week since 1982, each year drawing attention to the books that have been banned or challenged, and celebrating our freedom to read. It’s an especially important subject for those of us working in libraries, as intellectual freedom is one of the core values of our profession, but we’re certainly not the only ones talking about it. No, in the last year banned books have been making headlines more than ever before.
When we think about “banned books,” it’s not uncommon to visualize a scene straight from Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” (coincidentally, a title that has been challenged many times over the years), in which a totalitarian government sets fire to piles of books. The reality is a bit more subtle than this, but no less dangerous. When we talk about banned and challenged books, we’re referring to items that a person or group has attempted to restrict access to, due to personal objections. The American Library Association started compiling lists of these in the early 2000s; in 2001, they recorded 448 challenges, most of them to materials in schools and public libraries. Twenty years later, in 2001, this number jumped to 729, the highest by far.
Not only are the number of challenges increasing, but the types of books that are targeted is shifting as well. In the 1850s, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was banned in the South for “arousing heated debates about slavery”; in the 1920s, James Joyce’s “Ulysses” was banned on the grounds that it could cause readers to harbor “impure and lustful thoughts”; in the second half of the century, books with sexual content and “immoral” themes were rebelled against. Today, the majority of challenges have been directed at books for and about LGBTQ+ individuals and people of color, including “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson. You can access these all at the library, by the way.
One of the fundamental purposes of books is to educate and inform. People turn to books to learn, to see themselves or someone like them in print, or to expand their horizons. Those in favor of censoring materials — particularly the recent titles — often state they are protecting children and teens by shielding them from “inappropriate materials,” not taking into account the harm they are causing to youth who need to see themselves in books, or who are looking for information. Further, the lesson they’re teaching is that we should avoid things that make us uncomfortable. In contrast, libraries believe in freedom to read. We believe in equitable access to materials. We believe in the providing information on all points of view, without restriction. And we continue to stand in opposition of censorship. We hope you’ll join us this Banned Books Week, check out something new (or old!) and read whatever your heart desires.
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
- 3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 4. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
- 7. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- 9. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
- 10. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Elvis”
- 2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
- 3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
- 4. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- 5. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- 6. “Paradise Highway”
- 7. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- 8. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- 9. “Last Seen Alive”
- 10. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
This week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go | Book Page Jewelry – We’re celebrating Banned Books Week by making literary rings. Kits available in Reference while supplies last; 10:30-11:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 4-5 p.m., Word Nerds – Teens in grades 7-12 can join us for book talks and writing exercises.
TUESDAY — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., National Voter Registration Day – Stop by our table in the park or inside the library to pick up voter registration forms; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Contact her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org;4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., Family Craft Night | Harvest Moon – Help us celebrate this year’s Harvest Moon with a foil and paint craft! Registration required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime – A family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We’ll meet in person OR on Zoom to discuss the 3 movies we chose last month. Please email Debbie dnorthup@westerlylibrary.org for details; 2-3 p.m., Putting Your Garden to Rest with Master Gardener Noreen Kepple – It’s time to prepare your garden for the cooler weather. This program takes place in the Auditorium, or you may attend virtually via Zoom. Contact cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org for more information; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out! Pride Club is for everyone in grades 7-12; 5:30-7 p.m., Westerly Library and Wilcox Park Annual Meeting – Held in the auditorium.
THURSDAY — 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club Tournament – This evening the Chess Club will be holding a free to enter chess tournament for all skill levels. The tournament will be in the library’s third floor Terrace room. For more information or questions please contact Daniel at danielmsmith42@gmail.com.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us on the back side of the pond.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Superhero Day – Design your superhero identity! Supplies are provided, but are first come, first served. This program is intended for ages 4-8.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.