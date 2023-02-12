Despite a bit of a cold snap the other week, it’s been an astonishingly mild winter. It’s actually hard to believe that we’re already ticking down the days until spring! If you want to grow your own vegetables or flowers this year, it’s also a good time to start planning those out and gathering the seeds and supplies you need to make your dream garden a reality. Before you head to the nursery to buy seeds, you may want to swing by the library for a visit — we have most of what you need to get started.
A couple of years ago we launched our Seed Library, and it has just been restocked thanks to generous community donations and volunteers. You may be asking: “What on earth is a seed library?” Well, it’s more or less what it sounds like: a collection of seeds — veggies, fruits, and flowers — that are being shared with the public, free of charge. Westerly Library and Wilcox Park cardholders may borrow up to 10 seed envelopes per visit (each envelope includes a small pinch of seeds, enough for 2-4 plants), and non-cardholders may borrow up to 5 envelopes. If you are eligible for a card, but don’t currently have one, you can sign up for one in a matter of minutes!
You may also be wondering what it means to “borrow” seeds. After all, you can’t exactly return a seed that you’ve just planted in the ground, as you would a book that you just read. It’s true, we don’t expect you to return the same seeds you borrow, but you CAN contribute back to the seed library in a number of ways. The best option is to save seeds from your healthiest plants and donate them back to the Seed Library at the end of the season. In addition to saved seeds, we always accept donations of new or opened non-GMO seed packets. Contributing back in this way helps the Seed Library to be self-sustaining, so we can continue to provide the community with free seeds for years to come.
If you stop by the library tomorrow, Tuesday the 14th, we’re giving out free seed-starting pots and pellets (while supplies last) to help you get your garden started! We also have the resources you need, like copies of the Rhode Island planting calendar and a huge selection of gardening books and manuals. Finally, we’ll have a number of informative presentations this spring, starting with “Fundamentals of Vegetable Gardening” with Master Gardener William Baddelely this Wednesday at 6 p.m. This particular program takes place via Zoom, so contact cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org for a link to the meeting. If you want something sooner, check out the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube Channel, where you’ll find recordings of past gardening presentations.
Happy planting!
Top Requested Books
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
6. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
7. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
8. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
9. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
10. “It Starts with Us”
by Colleen Hoover
Top Requested DVDs
1. “The Fabelmans”
2. “The Banshees of Inisherin”
3. “Tár”
4. “Babylon”
5. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
6. “Women Talking”
7. “The Menu”
8. “A Man Called Otto”
9. “Poker Face”
10. “Till”
This Week
MONDAY — 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others. We help with quilting, embroidery, felting, knitting, and crocheting; 6-7 p.m., Valentine’s Perler Beads – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to make Perler bead valentine’s for loved ones and friends! All materials will be included.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Come to the castle and play an hour of various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! For ages 8-12, and snacks are provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Winter Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., PJ Storytime – Join us for PJ storytime! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver. Pajamas and stuffed animals friends welcome; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We will discuss the three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our March meeting. Contact dnorthup@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7 p.m., Fundamentals of Vegetable Gardening – Master Gardener William Baddeley joins us on Zoom to discuss the basics of vegetable gardening. Contact cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details.
THURSDAY — 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-6:30 p.m., Tween Advisory Board – Hang out with our Tween librarian and let him know what you want to see in the library; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class meets on the second floor of the library and is perfect for beginners.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 1-1:30 p.m., Family Fun Movement – Drop by to try out the hula hoop, jump rope, and ribbon games; 1-3 p.m., Esports and Tabletop Games – Enjoy an afternoon of gaming with both tabletop and video games. Use our Nintendo Switch console or bring your own in handheld mode to play along with friends.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
