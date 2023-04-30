My most recent reading slump lasted way longer than is appropriate for a professional librarian, until the most unexpected thing reignited my reading flame. Octopuses.
And, yes, that is in fact the accepted plural of octopus. You didn’t ask, but I’m going to tell you, because it’s just one of the many things I learned from my deep dive into these fascinating creatures! The Merriam-Webster Dictionary (which I’m now apparently reading for fun, lord help me) states that there are three possible plurals: octopi, octopodes, and octopuses. The first is the oldest plural to be used, which stemmed from the belief that Latin words should have Latin endings (as with “cacti” or “alumni”). It makes sense, except for the fact that “octopus” was actually derived from Greek … so, by the same logic, we should apply a Greek ending to the plural, making it “octopodes”. Emphasis on the second syllable (ock-TOP-uh-deez) for extra awkwardness. While there are still ardent supporters in either camp, the majority of the world has chosen to avoid the debate altogether and stick with octopuses. Plus, most scientists prefer it, which is good enough for me.
Now that we’ve cleared up the etymology (have we?), let’s talk books. I read “Remarkably Bright Creatures” (2022) by Shelby Van Pelt, and cannot recommend it enough. The book is told from the point of view of the three main characters: an aimless 30-something-year-old who is searching for his father, an elderly nighttime janitor at an aquarium who is still mourning the mysterious disappearance of her son many years ago, and a highly intelligent giant Pacific octopus, who tries to help the old woman solve the mystery before his short life comes to an end. It was initially described by the publisher as being “either bananas or brilliant.” Honestly, it might be a bit of both, but it’s extremely enjoyably (especially the chapters narrated by our snarky octopus friend, who was reluctantly dubbed “Marcellus McSquiddles”).
In the acknowledgements, Van Pelt references another book, which I immediately checked out from the library: “The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Mongomery (2015). In it, Mongomery writes about her time studying octopuses at the New England Aquarium, describing the different ones she became close with and their wildly different personalities. Mischievous octopuses that like to escape from their enclosures or squirt water in visitors’ faces, curious octopuses who seem to enjoy nothing more than grabbing people with their suckers and “tasting” their skin, and numerous stories about their incredible problem-solving abilities and complex social interactions. The book is sweet, and satisfying, and will have you looking for even more stories about octopuses by the end.
If you want more (which, of course you do!) I also recommend the documentary “My Octopus Teacher” (2020), though it is currently only available on Netflix. There is also the PBS film “Octopus: Making Contact,” available through our consortium or on our free film-streaming platform, Kanopy. It’s next on my list!
Top Requested Books
- 1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
- 3. “Spare” by Prince Harry
- 4. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
- 5. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- 6. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
- 7. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
- 8. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 9. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
- 10. “23rd Midnight” by James Patterson
Top Requested DVDs
- 1. “80 for Brady”
- 2. “Triangle of Sadness”
- 3. “Living”
- 4. “The Whale”
- 5. “A Man Called Otto”
- 6. “Marlowe”
- 7. “Maybe I Do”
- 8. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
- 9. “The Locksmith”
- 10. “All Quiet on the Western Front (2023)”
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Take & Make – Pick up a kit with the supplies you need to make a clothespin butterfly; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others; 4-4:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – Our running group is designed to help almost anyone go from a “non-runner” to a “5k distance runner” in 8 weeks, following the C25k® program; 5-7 p.m., Teen Garden Club – Help us build the Teen Space Germination Station and discuss all things plants!
TUESDAY — 11-11:30 a.m., Mini Monets – Kids ages 2-5 are invited to learn about Van Gogh while recreating the Starry Night painting with finger paint. Please dress your child in clothing they can get paint on; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-7 p.m., Westerly Public Schools | Student Exhibition – Stop by the Hoxie to meet the artists. Pieces can be viewed through the month during library hours.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Baby Playtime – This lap sit program for ages birth through 18 months includes stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play; 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Meet and hang out with other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Maker Club – Join us each month for a new challenge! Craft your solution at home (using any supplies) and bring it to the next meeting to demonstrate and discuss. All ages and skill levels are welcome; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 1-2 p.m., Gnome Tea Party – Kids are invited to a gnome-themed party in the park! We’ll make gnome hats, sip tea, and play yard games; 1-3 p.m., Dante Society Lecture | The Capizzanos present “The Unforgettable Plate” – Enjoy a book talk and signing with Steve and Suzanne Capizzano of Capizzano Olive Oil and Vinegar presented by Dante Society of Westerly!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
