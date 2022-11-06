Many people are surprised to learn that they can access old copies of The Westerly Sun on microfilm here at the library. When I say “old”, I mean it … our collection dates back to 1858, back when it was called the Narragansett Weekly! The microfilm is popular with researchers, but it gets plenty of attention from laymen who are just interested in what was going on in their neck of the woods 20, 30, or 200 years ago. I decided to do a bit of my own digging this week, to see what was in the news on Nov. 7 in years past.
Unsurprisingly, many of the top headlines on this date revolved around politics, just as they do today (get out there and VOTE tomorrow!). The earliest paper I looked at was a copy of the Narragansett Weekly dated Nov. 8, 1860, which reported on the victory of “Abraham Lincoln of Illinois,” noting that “[t]he New England states went in a body for them.” A paper from 1905 declared that “[T]he weather is all that could be desired for Election Day,” and that 845 ballots had been cast in Westerly by 1:30 p.m. In fact, high voter turnout was a recurring theme: In 1944 the Sun reported that they expected record numbers of voters, but long lines formed when two of the poll machines broke down. In 1968, the papers predicted that a whopping 85% of all registered voters in Rhode Island were expected to vote.
Some years were less politically thrilling. On Election Day in 1909, for instance, the paper was preoccupied with former Vice President Charles W. Fairbanks’ facial hair. Or, rather, lack thereof. Judging by the length and detail of the article, folks were pretty invested in Fairbanks’ moustache (I looked up pictures, and it was, inarguably, impressive). It ended on a hopeful note: “While the photographs are too small to give a clear idea of Fairbanks long-concealed chin, it appears to be firm and well-formed and worthy of exhibition to the world.” Thank goodness.
Looking through old papers made it very clear how much times have changed over the years, but I found some remarks surprisingly relatable. An 1860 letter to the editor quipped that “physicians’ prescriptions are often as difficult to decipher as ancient hieroglyphics” — an eye roll-worthy joke today, but it was probably cutting-edge back then! If you have a family member who works for Electric Boat, you may appreciate this 1976 advertisement: “If you wish to solve your carpool problem to EB on the 8-4:30 p.m. shift, call 599-xxxx”.
A fun one to end on: on Nov. 6, 1879, this was a bit of front-page news: “CAPT JENKS, the depot cat, made a visit to Stonington Monday night of this week, going over in a locked car on the way freight train, and returning the next morning in like manner. He will soon win the title of the Great Cat Traveler”. Cat humor, my favorite.
Top requested books
1. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
3. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
4. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
6. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
7. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
9. “No Plan B” by Lee Child
10. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman
Top requested DVDs
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Bullet Train”
3. “Nope”
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
5. “The Power of the Dog”
6. “Beast”
7. “The Invitation”
8. “2000 Mules”
9. “Elvis”
10. “Three Thousand Years of Longing”
This week
MONDAY — 5-7 p.m., Dungeon Master Mondays – Learn the ins and out of building and running a full D&D campaign. This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration required.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – This month, we will meet on Zoom AND in person to discuss “The Six: the lives of the Mitford Sisters” by Laura Thompson. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., PJ Storytime – Best for ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver. Pajamas and stuffed animal friends welcome; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – This month we’re preparing and sharing recipes from “Cook This Book” by Molly Baz. Copies of the book are available for checkout. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org to register and reserve your recipe.
THURSDAY — 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — The Library will be closed for Veteran’s Day.
SATURDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-3 p.m., Dante Society Lecture and Book Signing – Join us in the library auditorium for an author talk presented by Joseph Luzzi!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
