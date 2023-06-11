Summer is upon us! Even if you’ve been out of school for a few weeks, or enjoying the beach for the last couple of months, I don’t think it really feels like summer until our annual Summer Reading Program begins. This year, it all kicks off on June 17 and will continue for 11 full weeks, all the way through the beginning of September! We’ve got programs, Take & Make kits, outdoor events, artistic experiences, and — of course — reading challenges to keep you busy all summer long.
You’re never too young to sign up for Summer Reading; even infants can get in on the action! Newborns, toddler, preschoolers, and elementary students up to age 7 can join our Kids Summer Reading Program, where they can earn badges and rewards for reading, submitting reviews, and participating in other activities. Kids can even earn tickets by attending awesome events throughout the summer, like our Mug Painting program with Get Fired Up! on June 27, the Bubble Show with Circus Dynamics on June 29, or our family-friendly kickoff event in the park on June 17! All these tickets go towards our end of summer drawing, where you have the chance to win a number of amazing prizes.
Our Tween and Teen departments offer Summer Reading Programs as well. They work much like the kids program, in that participants can earn tickets for logging reading and participating in activities. The only real difference is that the activities are tailored to the specific age groups. Our Tween program is best for those in grades 4-6, and Teen is appropriate for grades 7-12. Some of the highlights for Tweens are the Trashbag Bagpipe program on July, and our LEGO stop-motion movie making program “Animation Nation”, which starts on June 21. Teens can look forward to programs nearly every day of the week, including a “Telling a Story with Flowers” bouquet-building program on July 20.
Just as you’re never too young for summer reading, you can’t be too old either! Anyone 18 and over can join our Adult Summer Reading Program, where you’ll earn tickets for every hour of reading you log, as well as writing book reviews and attending programs. Sign up for our Memoir Writing Program with Ethan Gilsdorf on June 24, make your own stamps and journals, go on the search for letterboxes in the park, and participate in a ton of fun crafts. We’re also accepting art submissions (in all mediums, and from all ages!) throughout the summer, which will be displayed in our Community Art Exhibit in the Hoxie Gallery during the month of September.
There’s so much more that I can’t possibly fit in 500 words, but check out our event calendar at www.westerlylibrary.org for all amazing programs this summer, and don’t forget to register for Summer Reading beginning on June 17. Everyone who registers will earn a ticket AND be able to pick out a free book to take home.
Top Requested Books
- 1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 2. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 3. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
- 4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
- 5. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- 6. “Spare” by Prince Harry
- 7. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
- 8. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
- 9. “The Wager” by David Grann
- 10. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
Top Requested DVDs
- 1. “80 for Brady”
- 2. “Mafia Mamma”
- 3. “65”
- 4. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- 5. “Creed III”
- 6. “Triangle of Sadness”
- 7. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
- 8. “Moving On”
- 9. “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- 10. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
This Week
MONDAY — 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels (beginner friendly) yoga practice; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your yarn crafting skills with others; 4-5 p.m., Cryptid Club – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us in ghost hunting, discussing alien landings, and cryptozoology activities; 5-7 p.m., Juneteenth Exhibition – Join us in the Hoxie Gallery for the opening of our Juneteenth Exhibition, in partnership with the Westerly Anti-racism Coalition (ARC). Refreshments will be served; 6:45-7:30 p.m., Hula and Lei Lessons – Join Andrea Star in this 3-part class to learn a popular Hawaiian hula dance, and how to sew your own crepe paper lei. Registration is required.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – This month, we will meet on Zoom AND in person to discuss “The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water, and meet at the YMCA side of the park; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-6;30 p.m., Magna-tile Madness – Join us for free play with magnetic tiles; 6-7:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – We’ll be talking about “The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook” by America’s Test Kitchen while enjoying recipes we’ve prepared! Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us for yoga practice on the back side of the pond.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Enjoy this group-led writing workshop; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Summer Reading Kickoff – Join the youth services department for a summer reading kickoff in Wilcox Park. Sign up for our program and pick out a free book.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
